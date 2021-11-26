Since my memory is failing me, I asked my wife if we have sweet potatoes for Thanksgiving. She immediately said, “No!” This doesn’t bother me because all I eat are the two turkey legs, several helpings of mashed potatoes and gravy, and apple pie.
Many years ago, ornamental sweet potato vines were introduced as a decorative vine that sprawls everywhere. They produced a potato-like tuber, but it isn’t necessarily edible.
Guess what? There is a new edible sweet potato vine that is decorative – and you can eat the tubers for Thanksgiving.
Allow me to introduce you to the Treasure Island family of sweet potatoes. They were given the name “Treasure Island” because they hide a treasure underneath the soil. They are a two-for-one plant, both decorative and you can eat both the leaves and tubers.
The plants were first developed by FitzGerald Nurseries in Ireland. The Louisiana State Ag Center further developed it into what it is today.
There are five varieties in this series all named after Polynesian Islands. The islands are located in the Central and Southern Pacific Ocean. I would probably have to use a GPS to find them, although Hawaii is considered Polynesian.
The first variety on the list is named Tahiti. I’ve heard of that island, but not the rest of them. Tahiti has green leaves and purple flesh tubers. I might have a little trouble downing a purple sweet potato. I tried eating a black tomato once, but failed.
Second on the list is Tatakoto. I’ve never once had someone tell me that they just got back for Tatakoto.
Tatakoto has purple skin and orange flesh. If you grow these, you are not supposed to peel them because the skin contains loads of anthocyanin, whatever that is. The leaves are a dark green-purple color.
The Makatea variety will either climb or vine in your planter. They have vigorous heart-shaped golden leaves with white flesh roots. Makatea leaves look nice and taste great in salads. They are used in Asian and Caribbean cooking, of which I eat neither.
Kaukura sweet potatoes have deep purple, heat-shaped leaves with orange skin and orange flesh. This would probably be my choice if I was going to eat one.
Last on the list it the Manihi. They have a deep purple, maple leaf-shaped leaves. The orange skin and flesh contains lots of beta carotene and can be used in smoothies.
So next spring, when you are planning your containers, you should also be thinking about what you are going to serve on Thanksgiving. I saw in the Burpee Seed catalog that you can get four plants for $22.95. Other seed catalogs were selling them for $12.95 a piece.
My favorite thing to gripe about sweet potatoes is that they are in the Morning Glory family and distantly related to the potato. They have no relationship whatsoever to the yam. Yam is just an advertising word that they started using to separate the hard sweet potatoes from the soft ones. The words “sweet potato” must appear on the box, but I notice the stores don’t add that to their signs.
Yams are found in Chinese cuisine and bought at specialty stores. Sweet potatoes are found on your table at Thanksgiving. I guess I won’t have to worry about all of this on Thanksgiving since we are having any, unless of course, she buys the frozen ones. They’re easier to cook.
Make your space a green space.
