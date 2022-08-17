The fall bulb catalogs have arrived, so you know what that means.
It’s time to plan what spring flowering bulbs you are going to plant, to color up your landscape when the snow finally melts.
Growing spring flowering bulbs is not a difficult task, but let me warn you, if you have ever seen a rabbit or deer in your yard in the last century, I wouldn’t waste my money growing tulips. Out of 75 tulip bulbs I planted last fall, only one tulip survived after the deer and rabbits had their Easter buffet party.
If you are considering planting spring bulbs, there are certain ones that are deer and rabbit resistant. My suggestion is to plant these bulbs, if Dasher and Dancer are still hanging around your place.
Daffodils are an excellent choice that no animal is going to mess with. I have been growing them for 54 years, and never lost a one to Rudolph. There is a reason for that. Daffodils contain a bitter poisonous substance called lycorine. No mammal will try to eat any plant that contains that substance.
Planting the bulbs is also easy, especially if you have an auger that fits on your drill. Dig a hole 6-inch deep, plant the bulb, pointy side up, and cover with soil. It is suggested that you plant them in groups of 10, so your landscape area doesn’t look skimpy. Plant them 6 inches apart, cover and water them in. You will be rewarded with beautiful blooms in the spring, and the deer will have to eat at the Rescue Mission.
Another bulb that contains lycorine is the Snowdrop, or Galanthus. Snowdrops are smaller bulbs that dry out very easy. They need to be planted between the time you get out of your car, and before you walk into the house.
Snowdrops may be the first bulb to bloom for you in the spring. They aren’t very tall plants, so plant them where you can view them without using binoculars.
When planting, dig a hole about 5 inches deep, and plant them nose up, flat base down. Cover the bulb with 2 inches of dirt over the nose up part. For a half-decent show, plant 10 to 25 bulbs per area. One bulb isn’t going to do it, cheap-o.
If it’s aroma you like, then hyacinths are the bulbs for you. The smell is so strong it repels the sensitive noses of the deer, like when my wife comes home after getting a permanent does mine.
Hyacinths are easy to grow as long as they have good drainage. Dig a hole about 6 inches deep and plant the bulbs flat side down. Some people are allergic to the bulbs skin, so you may want to wear gloves when handling them.
Deer also don’t care for the Allium, or ornamental onion. These bulbs are related to the onions, garlic and chives. Deer don’t like onions. I can relate to the deer, I don’t care for onions, either. I always remove them from my McDouble cheeseburger. I did have some onion rings at Swenson’s in Boardman, that I totally enjoyed, though.
Alliums come in all different sizes, so pay attention when ordering. They form a round head, and are usually purple in color.
Plant Alliums in a sunny location, with well-drained soil. This means don’t plant them at the end of a downspout. I won’t mention who did this, but they won’t survive that much water. If you like the larger size blooms, Globemaster is a good choice.
Proven Winners has a nice Allium called Serendipity. This variety is a little different than the other ones, but they are still cousins.. First, it is a perennial and grows from a root, not a bulb. Second, it doesn’t bloom until August.
Crocus are also resistant to deer and rabbits, but not squirrels. Crocus are smaller bulbs, so they only get planted 3’ inches deep. Unfortunately, the squirrels watch while you are planting them, and as soon as you go into the house, dig them up and munch away. You may need to cover them with chicken wire.
There are no bulbs that I know of, that are resistant to the water or gas company backhoes, should you ever need to call them for a repair..
Make your space a green space.
