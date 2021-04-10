Each year, Proven Winners and Spring Meadow Nursery have a Shrub Madness competition. They start out with 64 flowering shrubs, and each week, you get to choose which ones you like best. To show you how good I am at it, I have lost every year since it began.
I am happy to announce that after 600,000 votes, this year’s winner is the Wee Bit Grumpy hydrangea. To stop all rumors, it was not named after my wife.
Wee Bit Grumpy is a short hydrangea, only getting two feet tall and wide. It is something you would want in the front row of your garden bed. It is salt tolerant, so placing it near the road or along a salted walkway would be fine. It just doesn’t like being planted in soggy soil. It prefers full sun to partial shade.
The flower color is how it got its name. If grown in acidic soil, the bloom is a moody violet. The word acidic is the key word. If it is grown in sweet soil, the color will be hot pink or magenta.
This is true with all large leaf hydrangeas. The soil pH affects the flower color. I understand most of you, along with myself, have no idea what our soil pH is. If your hydrangeas flowers are blue, you have a low pH, which would be 6.5 or lower. If your flowers are pink, you have a 7.0 or higher pH. Aluminum sulfate added to the soil will cause the pH to go down, thus giving you the purple flowers. There are products available such as Color Me Pink to raise the pH, or Color me Blue to lower the pH.
Wee Bit Grumpy is a re-blooming hydrangea, which means it blooms on old wood and new wood. This brings up a sad story that a lot of us have had to face this year.
When the sun is out and the temps are warm, I will be outside, soaking up the rays. I have already been complimented on my tan by the wonderful Diane Bell, which is probably the only compliment I’ll ever get. I don’t think my wife has noticed it yet.
While I am soaking up the rays, so are the trees and hydrangeas. On my large leaf Nikko Blue hydrangea, the leaves started coming out of last year’s stems. This made me very happy, and I celebrated with song and dance. It meant the stems did not freeze during the winter, and it will flower.
A few weeks later, we got a deep freeze, and all of the leaves on the stems froze. This means the stems that contain the buds are probably dead. The old-fashioned blue and pink hydrangeas only bloom on last year’s growth. Since last year’s growth has froze, there will be no blooms this year.
The newer hydrangeas bloom on old and new wood. Wee Bit Grumpy will bloom on new wood, if the old wood has died. You would get earlier blooms if last year’s growth had not froze, but now you have to wait for the new growth to form and bloom.
Never prune the Wee Bit Grumpy hydrangea, unless there is some dead wood.
The more you fertilize, the more blooms you are going to get. Fertilize with a granular rose bush fertilizer now and late spring. Just don’t fertilize after July.
As you might guess, I am never grumpy and am jovial at all times. For those like me, Wee Bit Grumpy has a sister, Wee Bit Giddy. There is a slight difference in color, but everything else is the same.
I was outside this week, trimming my shrubs. I noticed when I came in and took off my shoes, some needles fell out of them onto the living room floor. This may have caused my wife to be a wee bit grumpy. Maybe they did name the shrub after her.
Make your space a green space.
