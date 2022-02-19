In case you ever wondered, I write all of my articles in the comfort of my home on Wednesday mornings.
This gives Renée at the News office plenty of time to correct all my grammatical errors and delete any questionable remarks that might put me in prison. As I write this, the temperature is supposed to be in the 50s. That means there is a good chance that I might see my lawn again. I’ve missed it dearly.
There are several Lenten Rose (Helleborus) plants growing in my front landscape. Since they take a shady area, I planted them under a tree, where they will be protected from the sun. The sun is shining now, but the trees do not have any leaves on them to protect the Lenten Rose. What in the world am I going to do? Should I stand there all day holding a parasol over them?
Maybe we should look at how nature handles woodland plants that need shade, but in the spring the trees are bare, letting in tons of sunlight.
Plants have adapted to handle all of this light. In early spring, the sun causes the plants to grow rapidly and produce leaves and flowers. No need for a parasol. When they do need the shade, the leaves dramatically appear, and everything is hunky-dory. Now, I’m not sure if dory is spelled with one r or two, but Renée will handle that.
In just a few months, it will be time to purchase plants for your landscape. You read the tag, and it says “full sun.” What exactly is full sun?
Full sun is like being in a prairie or meadow. The plant will need 10 hours or more of direct sun.
In the past, I have viewed petunias, which take full sun, growing under an awning or porch overhang. What happens is the top of the petunia does not get sun, and it goes bald in the middle, sort of like myself. Maybe I need more sun to correct this.
Next on the list is light shade. Light shade means the plant can take at least five hours of sun. Plants may survive with more sunlight, but may not perform as well. I had impatiens growing last year along my patio, and the ones that got more sun were shorter and not as bountiful as the ones that grew in the more shaded area. The planting looked slanted, like they were growing on a ski slope.
Partial shade is defined as plants that gets less than five hours of sun. They can only take half a day of sunlight, but can handle some dappled sunlight, like under trees.
Finally we come to deep shade. In this area, the sun never reaches the ground. Places like forests or under overhangs “where the sun don’t shine.” That phrase may get deleted by Renée, but it is a song by Whiskey Myers, and perhaps a phrase I might have learned in my youth.
The sun is much stronger in the early afternoon than morning or late afternoon. It is also much stronger in the south than in the north. A plant may grow in full sun in the north, but needs shade in the south.
I hope you all had a nice Valentine’s Day, I sure did. While eating lunch at a local restaurant, someone at the next table paid for our meal, and my wife would really like to thank him, but he had left before we knew about it. I don’t pay the bill, but I thought it was a very nice gesture.
After our wonderful Valentine’s Day, things went back to normal around our house. As I started into my office this morning to write this, I said to my wife, “I’ll be back!” Her response, “Don’t remind me.”
Make your space a green space.
