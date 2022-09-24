One of my freebies that I got from Walter’s Gardens this year to test is a new bee balm called Red Velvet.
This is a taller variety that gets anywhere between 2 and 2 1/2 feet tall and wide. I wish I would have read the tag before I planted it. I may not have given it enough room.
The flowers on this variety are large cherry red. It will get a second flush of blooms later on. I did read that on the directions because mine did not bloom the first year, which is not unusual. I probably should have put up a little billboard next to it to advertise to the hummingbirds, bees and butterflies saying, ‘’Coming next year, a huge smorgasbord of flowers and nectar.’’
The botanical name for bee balm is Monarda. It is native to North America and was discovered by the Spanish botanist Nicolas Monardes in 1574. He probably couldn’t think of a name for it, so he named it after himself.
It is in the mint family and, when the foliage is crushed, it smells like mint. Deer and rabbits avoid it, like I avoid coconut.
The early settlers, who didn’t care to pay England their high tax on tea, made tea out of bee balm leaves instead. That showed those Brits.
Bee balm needs to be planted in full sun. You can plant it in partial sun, but you may not get as many flowers.
Bee balm comes in a few different shades like pink, scarlet, red, purple and lavender. Grow the color you like, but try to purchase a variety that doesn’t get powdery mildew, that white powdery stuff on your leaves.
Fortunately, newer varieties like Red Velvet are powdery mildew resistant.
Allowing the plant to get a lot of air circulation helps prevent powdery mildew. There are sprays to prevent it too, like Bonide Fung-onil, if you’ve had a previous problem. Outside of that, the plant is very low maintenance.
During the winter in our area, it will die back to the ground. It is good to cut the foliage back to one or two inches, and remove it from the area to prevent disease. You may want to wait until the nutlets have been eaten by the sparrows and goldfinches before you do that.
In the spring, when the foliage starts to emerge, pinching the tips will make the plant bushier and you will get more blooms.
One chore you will have every three to five years is dividing the plant. You can easily tell that this needs done, because the center of the plant dies out. Dig it up, divide the plant, then replant in other areas or give some to your friends. They will thank you when they see all the hummingbirds visiting the plant. Of course, there is a possibility they may get mad at you, when they see all the bees showing up.
I mentioned before that my tomato plants were eaten by deer this year. Due to my fine expertise, I did manage to regrow what was left of them, but they are late ripening. I thought maybe I had lost my touch when the beefsteak tomato plant that I grew had tomatoes about the size of a quarter. I finally realized that it couldn’t be me, that the plant had the wrong tag in it at the greenhouse. I hate when that happens.
Thanks to my daughter, my neighbors and George Brenneman, my old mailman, I have had tomatoes to eat until mine are ready, which should be around Christmas.
In case you didn’t notice, fall has arrived. That means different things to different people, but for me it means I may have to start wearing socks again. I haven’t had a pair on since May. I hope they still fit and are without holes.
Make your space a green space.
