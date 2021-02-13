Column by Gary Church: Red the color of firetrucks — and new osteospermums

My wife very politely asked me to leave her out of my article this week. I told her that during this pandemic she is the only person I see, constantly, 24 hours a day, seven days a week. I don’t have anyone else to write about.
I got to thinking, I do get out whenever I have to take photos of fires for The News. The City of New Castle does have some brave, hard-working, but jovial, firefighters. They feel I show way too much favoritism to fireman Marco Bulisco whenever I am photographing them in action. They usually point out where Marco is as soon as I arrive on the scene.
Last summer, during clean-up after a fire, Marco approached me and asked if I would take a look at his plants on his patio. He said they weren’t doing good. When I checked them out, some were doing fine, but some weren’t, and I knew the reason.
If you aren’t a horticulturalist, you usually buy plants based on how pretty they look at the garden center. Marco and his wife had chosen mixed containers, with osteospermum (African daisies) in them.
Osteospermums come from South Africa, but not the jungle part. They can be found growing in the desert region, where it is cool, and there’s not a lot of water.
In the spring, when you are shopping for plants, the osteos are bright and colorful with daisy-like flowers, so you purchase them. Then July and August come around, and the temperatures get a little hot. Osteos do not like hot temperatures, and they will quit blooming. This is what happened to Marco’s planters. When September finally rolls around, and the weather cools off, they start blooming again, just as you are tossing them out.
They are so cold hardy, they will take temperatures in the high 30s, which is probably why they are the first containers that the garden centers have on display in early spring.
There is an answer to this problem, but it involves actually reading the tags that are in the container when you make your purchase.
Proven Winners have come out with a new variety of osteos called Bright Lights. They were bred to withstand the heat, and bloom all season long, so look for that name on the tags.
One of the new colors this year is Bright Lights Red. Other colors are Berry Rose, Double Moonglow, Pink, Purple, White, and Yellow, all heat resistant.
Since osteospermum grows in the desert region, they do not like wet feet, which I can say wasn’t the problem with Marco’s plants. He had received some bad advice on watering where he purchased his plants. Once every two weeks is not going to cut it.
Another nice thing about osteos, you do not have to deadhead the spent blooms. This may hurt the undertakers’ business a bit, but they bury their own dead. New flowers emerge and cover the dead blooms. No need for an obituary either.
Osteospermums only get 12 inches tall and wide. They should be near the front of the container or your flower garden. They take full sun to part shade.
The very first time I met Marco was at a tryout for a special band at Shenango High School. I and a few others were asked by teacher Ken Stewart to judge the tryouts, and Marco, a gifted musician, was trying out for the bass player. When Marco heard my name, he asked if I was related to his close friend Hunter Church, who is my great-nephew.
Of course, my vote for bass player went to Marco, but he really deserved it.
I would be remiss, if I didn’t mention assistant chief Shawn Johnson, who is usually the first one to point out where Marco is fighting the fire. “Thanks, Shawn!”
Make your space a green space.
