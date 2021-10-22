Halloween is fast approaching, and it's time to get out your spooky decorations.
One staple in fall decorations is the pumpkin. In days gone by, you would buy a pumpkin, remove all the yucky stuff inside, and carve a face. I learned when my daughter was very young that carving pumpkins was not my gift. Others would have these beautiful designs, but mine looked like Jack the Ripper may have been involved.
Pumpkins, cornstalks, and mums make a nice fall display. Should you want them to look scary, but like myself, don't have a carving talent, there are newer varieties of pumpkins that will do the trick.
Several seed companies have come out with bumpy pumpkins, which are pumpkins with warts. Siegers Seed came out with the Super Freak line of pumpkins, which should scare all the little kiddos coming to your door. The varieties are Knucklehead, Goosebumps, and Baby Bumps.
It took about 10 years of breeding to give these pumpkins that scary look. The bumps are not caused by disease, but the pumpkin itself may not be as tasty as the smooth skinned ones.
For those of you who enjoy downing a large amount of alcoholic beverages, there is a pumpkin just for you named "One Too Many." It is supposed to resemble the blood shot eyes of someone that has raised their blood alcohol to a new level.
Other carvers with a lot more talent than myself cut the top off the pumpkin, clean the insides out and insert a squash. The top part of the squash should be visible coming out of the top of the pumpkin, looking like it's forehead had been cut off, exposing the brains.
For those who enjoy having a few pumpkin seeds with your beverage, there is a very easy recipe to follow. Now remember, I am not a chef, like my friend Richard Book.
The first thing you need to do is stick your hand inside that gooey pumpkin and remove the pulp. Try to do this without throwing up. If you don't want to get your hands messy, an ice cream scoop will work.
Separate the seeds and wash and dry them. I don't suggest using the dishwasher or clothes dryer for this.
Combine the seeds with a few tablespoons of olive oil, and add whatever seasoning you prefer. If you need some extra seasonings, we have a whole cupboard full of unused seasonings, probably dating back to the Civil War.
Mix the seeds with the olive oil and place on a cookie sheet. I'm beginning to feel a little like Martha Stewart.
Bake the seeds at 350 degrees for 15 minutes, turning them over about every 5 minutes. When they are a golden brown, and have a nutty aroma, they are done. I don't particularly care for anything golden brown. I prefer more of a shoe polish black color when I cook anything.
When decorating with pumpkins, you must be aware of the pumpkin's biggest enemy, the teenagers next door. I grew one of the largest pumpkins ever several years ago, and properly displayed it on my front porch for Halloween. Somehow, when I opened the door the next day, it made its way to the street, and had fallen down, resembling Humpty Dumpty after he fell off the wall. I never discovered who the guilty culprit was, but my old neighbor Ron Kapuchuck is still at the top of my list.
I have found out, after all these years of marriage, that handing out candy to little kids is my wife's biggest talent. I have also found out that hiding the leftover candy from me is her second biggest talent.
Make your space a green space.
