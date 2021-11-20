There are several things that are illegal to sell here in Pennsylvania – street drugs, elephant tusks and lawn darts, to name a few.
I am desperately trying to get carrots and coconut added to the list, but so far, not much luck.
In the fall of 2023, another item will be added to that list. I’m sorry to inform you that the shrub Japanese barberry, Berberis thunbergii, will be banned for sale in Pennsylvania. The Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture says, “They are invasive, and crowd out native plants.”
Japanese barberry is also a favorite plant of black-legged ticks, which spread Lyme disease. I wonder if ticks with different colored legs don’t spread Lyme disease? That’s probably another article.
Agriculture secretary Russell Redding says, “Pennsylvania does not take banning the sale of a plant lightly. Prevention is the best alternative – choosing native plants that harbor pollinators and allow a healthy natural ecosystem.”
I don’t think Russ has seen how many Rose of Sharon seedlings I have growing on the banks of my creek. If he did, they would be banned next. I’ve tried everything except dynamite to kill them. They’re still there.
I had barberries planted in my landscape several years ago, but never had a problem with them becoming invasive. I got rid of them because I got tired of trimming them with the hedge trimmers and getting scratched to death. Pruning is fun, hedge trimming isn’t.
You will never guess where the Japanese barberry originated? For those of you who said Ireland, you are incorrect. The correct answer is Japan. Barberries get red berries, which are eaten by birds. Birds then discharge the seeds in various areas, thus spreading the plant.
They are attractive shrubs and are used to give a burgundy color to the landscape. It can be planted as a hedge or as an accent plant.
There is a timetable for the ban. In November, which is now in case you have not looked at your calendar, nursery and landscape businesses will get a letter from the department, telling them to start planning on getting rid of them, and decrease their inventory.
This is a little vague to me. Do you throw the plants out, or put them on sale to get rid of them? If I’m not mistaken, this would cause more barberries to be planted in the landscape.
In the fall of 2022, the department will warn anyone still selling barberries that in the fall of 2023, they will issue a stop sale, and the remaining plants must be destroyed.
I contacted Brandon Ratvasky of Ratvasky Landscape Supply on Garner Road about his feelings on this subject. He replied, “I’ve never liked barberry since I was 14 years old. To me, the ban on them isn’t a big deal. I look forward to when the plan is rolled out to allow the sales of sterile varieties. They are painful, but provide great color and shape in a landscape area. We have numerous other plants that can provide great color without those dreaded thorns.”
I enjoy watching Brandon on Facebook. He does instructive videos on different products, which are interesting to watch. Currently, spreading salt is his big thing.
So, what are you supposed to do if you have Japanese barberry growing in your landscape? There are no restrictions on the ones you already have, so it is up to you. Just remember removing them is like removing a porcupine.
As far as I know, there is no plan to send you away for life. You just can’t dig it up and sell it to your brother-in-law, unless no one is looking.
Make your space a green space.
