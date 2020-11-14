Column by Gary Church: Proud Berry keeps the color rollin' into autumn

To be honest, I don’t pay much attention to the lyrics in a song. I am more concerned about the music. About a thousand years ago, when I played in rock bands, I was the guy in charge of arranging the musical chords. The singers were on their own.
There were several songs that would fill the dance floor immediately, at just at the sound of the intro. One of those songs was “Proud Mary.” It was not until I did some research for this article that I found out who Proud Mary actually was. She was a river boat. I just thought she was a happy women with a new permanent.
What I do realize is that the naming of plants is designed to catch one’s eye, and make you feel like you need to buy it. A lot of varieties are named after comfort foods, and some after songs.
If you walked into a garden center, and saw a sign advertising Symphoricarpos, you may just “Walk on by, wait on the corner” (that’s one lyric I remember). An easier name for the plant is “coral berry.”
Proven Winners has come out with a new coral berry, and have chosen to call it, “Proud Berry.”’ I know, you want to get up and dance!
Proud Berry is a shrub with blueish-green foliage. It will grow to a height of three to four feet and the same with the width. In late summer, the plant forms pink bell-shaped flowers.
You ask, if it is called Proud Berry, where are the berries? Good question.
The flowers develop into large pink berries. The berry color keeps getting better and better as the weather gets colder. It is a real eye catcher, when everything else is looking sort of blah.
The stems with the showy berries were originally developed for the florist industry to put in flower arrangements. You can do the same thing. Cut off some stems and arrange them in a vase. They will last for quite a long time.
The berries are not edible, but the ones left on the plant will be enjoyed by the robins who have not ventured south for the winter.
Proud Berry grows best in full sun. That’s about all it cares about. It is not bothered by cold weather, bad soil or Rudolph the Red-Nosed Reindeer. I do know the words to that song, should I be asked to sing it on request.
When cold weather sets in, the plant will lose its leaves. Next spring, it is suggested that when the new leaves start appearing, you cut the whole plant back to 12 inches.
The plant will make dreary autumn a lot more colorful for you, and you can break into song every time you pass by it.
The coral berry family is native to North America and can be found growing in open woods, fields, and pastures.
I think a nice bouquet of them might cheer one up during this pandemic. I know my wife needs some cheering up. There is a slim possibility that I am beginning to get on her nerves.
In my entire life, I have never been banned from using the dish rag, until last week. I can’t say that I actually use it at all, but I got blamed for it lying wet in the sink. I am now fearing if this pandemic lasts much longer, I’ll be forbidden from using the toothpaste. Then I will no longer be able to sing, “You’ll wonder where the yellow went, when you brush your teeth with Pepsodent.”
Make your space a green space.
