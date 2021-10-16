A lot of you impatient gardeners like to get rid of your summer flowers and put out your fall decor around July 5. This is not the case at our home.
Every plant that was planted in the spring is still in the ground or container and most are still in bloom, including my impatiens and geraniums.
The other day, my wife made a surprise appearance on the patio and said, “That is absolutely gorgeous!” I assumed she was talking about me, but when she added, “You need to take a picture of that,” I realized she was talking about the canna lily and not me handsomely sitting in my chair.
This past spring, Andy Mast presented me with a canna lily named “Cleopatra,” which he thought I should try. I’m not the type of person who turns down a free plant, so I took it home and planted it in a 14-inch pot. Cannas don’t usually bloom until mid-July, so I sat on the patio and waited for the big moment.
It did not disappoint. Some of the flowers were yellow, some were red, and some were both yellow and red. Cleopatra is a real show stopper. It is now-mid October, and it’s still in full bloom.
I bet you know what’s coming just around the corner. You’re right, the first frost and, of course, Santa Claus.
If you are planning on keeping your canna rhizomes, like I do, there are a few procedures that need to be followed. If you have already thrown them away and replaced them with a pumpkin, you can disregard the rest of the article.
After the first frost, remove the canna from the soil, and cut back the foliage to about 3 inches. Remove the soil from the rhizome and give the canna a nice shower, to remove the remaining dirt. It is important that you don’t scrub the rhizome or you may damage it. A simple rinse will do.
Allow the rhizomes to dry for about a week, then comes the big decision, how and where am I going to store these for the winter.
I remember talking one time to the late Ed Allison, who was director of voter services. He went in to great detail about how he stored his bulbs. I can’t say I am as meticulous as Ed was. You can store them in peat moss, wrap them in newspaper or place them in the crisper drawer in the refrigerator. I believe our crisper drawer is empty at this current time. I have never added nor taken out anything from the crisper drawer in my life. That stuff is yucky.
My cannas are delicately placed in a Walmart shopping bag and thrown into the back of the closet that faces an outside wall. A basement or heated garage will also work.
You can choose to divide your rhizomes either before storing or when you get them out in the spring.
Divide them whenever you choose, making sure you have at least two to three eyes per rhizome. You can plant them in a container the first of May, but don’t place them outside until the end of May. They grow best in full sun.
As I was walking out of church Sunday, I felt someone grab my arm from behind. It was none other than Joni “the volenator” Snow. She said my article on tulips was good, but I failed to mention placing cayenne pepper around the bulbs to keep the critters away. She added that she has had problems in the past with the critters, and adding cayenne pepper to the soil has been successful.
Thank you Joni for the tip. I suppose a little Coney Island chili would also work, plus you get napkins.
Make your space a green space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.