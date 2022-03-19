After writing tons of weekly articles over the years, I have a fear of repeating my subjects. One thing that helps me create new articles is my readers’ questions.
While relaxing in my recliner the other day, the phone rang. The caller identified himself as “George Brenneman, the old mailman.” George’s question was, “Where do you live?” I thought that strange because I figured all mailmen knew where everyone lived.
I gave him directions to my house and, since he was nearby, I went outside to wait for him. He rode right past my house. The “old mailman” then turned around and asked the neighbors across the street, “Where does Gary Church live?”
Now, I am sitting right out front of my house, so I yelled to my neighbor Chris, “Tell him I live here!”
George then pulled into the driveway, got out of the car and handed me some kind of two-foot stem, with no leaves, that was shaped like a Y with its right arm broken off. I was hoping he wasn’t going to ask me to identify it, because I wasn’t sure what it was myself. Fortunately, he had the identification papers with him. Phew!
George said he received this as a gift and wanted to know if I knew anything about it. Unfortunately, I don’t know everything, which my wife reminds me of quite often.
The stem was a cutting of a Plumeria tree. They are tropical flowering trees that grow in Mexico, Central America, Hawaii and even Florida.
There are 368 cultivars, so the flowers may come in different shades. I think George’s stem may be the yellow variety. He wanted some advice on growing it.
Plumerias enjoy at least six hours of full sun, but George said he has a bay window to keep it in.
They do not like wet soil, but George said he has some cactus soil to plant it in. George was making this easy on me.
He did ask me what all the Crayon markings were on the tip of the plant. I told him, that is the top of the plant, and to plant the other end in the cactus mix and water once. After a month passes, give it another shot of water.
When the leaves finally appear, you can start fertilizing the plant with a high phosphorus plant food like 5-10-5.
The plant will flower, and the flowers are very fragrant. But that is a trick that they use to get pollinated. The aroma is stronger at night, and the sphinx moth pays the plant a visit, thinking they will get some pollen.
You know how it is when you walk in the door and your wife is making an apple pie, and right away you want a piece, but she says this is for the ladies luncheon? It’s the same with the sphinx moth. He thinks he is getting fed, but no pie is available.
In the fall, the plant will go dormant, and you will have nothing but bare stems in your pot. They don’t require much water while they are dormant.
There are some traditions with the flowers. George will now be able to make his own lei. That’s what they do with it in Hawaii. I’m hoping he doesn’t own a grass skirt.
For you ladies, this flower can replace your wedding ring. If you wear it over your right ear, you’re on the hunt. Wearing it over the left ear means the hunt is over and you are taken.
I met George outside, because of the complete mess in my kitchen. As of this writing, we have not decided on a color. We have tried three samples, but can’t agree on them. I am going to apply a white primer, and then sit back until next Christmas, when she may finally make a decision.
Make your space a green space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.