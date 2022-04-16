It’s been more than 200 years since John Harris wrote his book, “Peter Piper’s Practical Principles of Plain and Perfect Pronunciation.” My, how time flies.
Of course, included in this book was the tongue twister, “Peter Piper picked a peck of pickled peppers.”
Now a young boy growing up on the West Side assumed he picked the pickled peppers from a plant, but there is no such thing as a pickled pepper plant. How disheartening to finally figure this out. John just made that up. I’m glad I never walked into a garden center and asked for a pack of pickled peppers. They wouldn’t have a clue as to what I was talking about.
Since you can’t grow pickled peppers, let’s discuss growing the best crop of peppers that you can do anything you want with after the harvest.
Peppers are a fairly easy crop to grow, but I would like to fine tune some of the process of growing them. I have had gardeners say that they did not get any fruit, so I’m giving a few tips so it doesn’t happen to you.
The first thing is peppers need heat to grow. They should not be planted until the soil warms up, which is usually June 1.
Second on the list of what peppers need is eight hours of full sun. One way to check on this is to take your lawn chair out to the garden and sit in it for eight hours. If, after eight hours, you need to go to the emergency room for third-degree burns, mark that spot. It’s perfect!
Peppers enjoy proper spacing. They may get insect and disease damage if planted too close. If one pepper plant gets cooties, they can easily spread to the neighboring plant. In addition to that, peppers that are planted too close may cause a pepper fracas, because one pepper leaf is blocking the other pepper’s sun, and it affects its tan lines. I hate when that happens. The correct spacing for peppers is usually 18 inches apart to allow for nice tan lines.
The next trick is going to be difficult for some gardeners to follow. Usually when the first flower appears, we celebrate it with a night out on the town including beverages and balloons. Unfortunately, you can still celebrate, but the earliest pepper flowers need to be removed.
A good mama pepper wants to produce a pepper so bad that all of her energy goes into it, leaving no energy for the rest of the plant. A better root system will give you a better harvest later on. By removing the flowers, the pepper plant sends its energy to the roots, which will then be able to absorb more water and nutrients. It is suggested that you remove all flowers for the first three weeks after transplanting to your garden. After that, let them do their thing.
Too much nitrogen is another cause of non-productive pepper plants. On a fertilizer label, there are three numbers, such as 10-20-10. The first number is nitrogen. It makes plants really grow their leaves. A fertilizer like 20-10-10 with a higher nitrogen ratio is fine for the first three weeks. After that when the flowers appear, and you get fruiting, you want to switch to a higher middle number like 5-10-10. Just follow the label instructions on whatever fertilizer you use.
What is a real pain in the neck is blossom end rot. You can usually spot this problem in its early stages by examining the flowers. If they have black centers, you’ve got it. There are many suggestions for preventing this from happening on both your peppers and tomatoes. One organic way is to add egg shells to the garden. Blend them up and sprinkle them around the plants.
The problem is egg shells take a long time to break down and won’t be much help at first.
The only way a pepper can take up calcium is through the roots. Spraying the leaves doesn’t do much good. Gypsum and bone meal should help with this problem, or any other product you see for it at the garden center.
Now you should have plenty of time to build that fruit stand, to sell all of the leftover peppers you don’t need. A suggested sign for the fruit stand might be, “Peter’s Perfectly Picked Premier Pepper Produce.”
Make your space a green space.
