How often have you said, "I need something to liven up the back of my toilet"? Besides combs, brushes, hair spray or an extra roll of toilet paper, there are other options for this job.
First, a little personal history. It was back in the very early '60s, that I started my illustrious career at Welker's Greenhouse on Harbor Road. I remember that I had worked my way up from shoveling dirt to the dream job of head of the dish garden department. This job also came with a raise from $35 a week to $55 a week. I was living the dream.
The first thing you have to learn about plants is they all have a name. Somehow, I can remember the first botanical plant name that the owner, Dick Welker, taught me.
For that vacant spot on the back of your toilet, why not try using a Peperomia obtusifolia Varigata to perk things up a bit?
There are several varieties of peperomias, but I've always liked the variegated pep, as we always called them, the best. It always added a bright color to a dish garden.
Peperomias have thicker leaves, which store water, and look like they might be a succulent, but they aren't. They grow naturally in Florida, but in the shaded areas. Therefore, a humid spot with filtered light is a great place to grow them. I suppose your laundry room might work as well, if it has a window, but you probably spend more time in the bathroom and might enjoy it better if placed there.
Peperomias are not bothered by pests or diseases. They grow from about 12 to 15 inches tall and are not toxic to pets, should you have a pet that likes to accompany you while you shower. If they get into mischief and chew on your plant, you don't have to call the vet and spend $500 for an emergency visit.
Peperomias need watered about every 7 to 10 days. This is one plant that you don't want to over water. It will get root rot very easily. It also likes being pot bound, so you won't have to repot it much. Every three years should be fine. It is best to do that in the spring.
Other varieties of peps are watermelon peps, wrinkled peps and green peps. They should be available in the houseplant department of your local garden center.
I don't mention Dick Welker much, but he is to blame for getting me into the greenhouse business. He also had two brothers, Hank and Bob, who were also owners, but Dick was my friend. Hank and Bob would often fire me, but Dick always managed to get my job back for me. He now lives a life of luxury in Florida, while I am still here working in New Castle.
I have several memories of working there, some, which now that I look back, were miracles. One that I remember was when Dick had bought a tractor trailer full of annuals. At that time of my life, I had no idea what an annual was. I don't think he did either. He told me to ask the grower, Woody, if I needed to know a name. Then he hit me with the news that he was going to Florida, and for me to sell all those annuals. This was a wholesale operation, so I had to get on the phone and do my thing. Somehow, I sold them all.
Then there was their unique training method. They needed someone to deliver plants to 18 stops in Akron. I was 18 at the time. Dick sat me in a truck, showed me where the clutch and gear shift were and told me which direction to go to get to Akron.
The miracle was, I did it.
Make your space a green space.
