Robert M. 'Bob' Blazic, age 75, of New Castle, passed away the evening of Jan. 6, 2021, at UPMC Jameson Hospital. Born Oct. 26, 1945, in New Castle, he was the son of the late Robert and Wanda (Cwykala) Blazic. Bob was a 1963 graduate of Union High School and attended Youngs-town State Unive…