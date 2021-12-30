Well, I see that the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture is on the “ban” wagon again.
This time, it is the popular Callery pear, also known as the Bradford pear, that got the axe. It has been added to the list of noxious weeds, which are plants that cannot be sold or grown in the state of Pennsylvania. As of Feb. 9, it will be considered an invasive species. Garden centers and nurseries will no longer be allowed to sell or grow them.
If you are not familiar with ornamental flowering pears, they are usually the first trees to bloom in the spring. The five-petal white flowers grow in clusters, like cherries. Let’s just say the aroma is slightly unpleasant. If you are into botany, they are in the same family as the rosebush, apple and cherry tree.
Bradford pears, like myself, have a broad horizontal growth, which has given them the nickname, Fatford Pears. The limbs break off very easily and can cause considerable storm damage during high winds.
But that’s not why they got banned. The birds enjoy eating the half-inch fruit, but also enjoy emptying the seeds out of their bowels. The seeds germinate and the pear trees crowd out all of our natural trees and vegetation. This is a no-no for the Department of Agriculture.
According to the Pennsylvania Department of Agriculture, Callery pears were brought to the U.S. for their beauty and fast growth from Vietnam and China.
Most cities have ornamental pears in their landscape. New Brighton has a ton of them. We have some growing downtown.
The rural yards are full of them. They seem to be popular to plant under electric wires, which is a huge mistake. They grow up into the wires and have to be trimmed by the power company, which gives them the slingshot look.
If you own one, you do not have to chop it down, you just can’t sell it to anyone.
Of course, there is a catch to all of this. If you grow pear trees that are sterile and do not produce a seed, it’s okay to sell them. You must apply for an exemption to do this.
There are a lot of newer ornamental pears that might fall under this exemption, but I do not have a list yet. Aristocrat, Redspire, Capital and Chanticleer, also known as the Cleveland Select, may fall under these guidelines.
There was a Bradford pear growing across the street from Highland Presbyterian Church that always caught my attention. It was leaning toward the road and I thought it should be removed, which did finally happen.
Ornamental pears do make great street trees, because they can adapt to that tiny little space between the sidewalk and curb where people plant them. The downside is they may only live 25 years.
By the time you read this, your Christmas prizes will have all been unwrapped, and my wife has probably returned everything I got her.
Next up is New Year’s. At least I don’t have to buy any presents for that one. Have a happy New Year and, remember, you still have time to legally sell that Bradford pear, just in case anyone at your New Year’s Eve party is slightly inebriated.
Make your space a green space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.