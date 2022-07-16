A pure luxury that I had as a child was having Honey Mitchell’s grocery store located right across the street from my house. Honey didn’t care for kids much, but she did stock ice cream bars, Popsicles and penny candy.
A few of my favorite purchases were the red waxed lips, candy cigarettes and lollipops. Root beer flavored ones were my favorite.
In fact, should you want to mark your calendar, National Lollipop Day is coming soon on July 20. I’m planning a huge celebration.
In honor of National Lollipop Day, Spring Meadow Nursery is showcasing the Proven Winners Color Choice tree, Malus Lollipop or lollipop flowering crabapple tree.
This tree caught my eye because of its size and shape. In the spring, like other flowering crabs, it is loaded with five-petaled white flowers. In the fall, the leaves turn yellow and little red apples shine through, so the birds can have a feast.
The size of the tree is what really appealed to me. It only gets 8 to 10 feet tall and wide. This means it can be planted 6 to 8 feet from your home, or along walkways or driveways.
Like the name signifies, it has a round crown, like a lollipop.
I have been a victim of paying $50 for a tree that has grown much larger than I had contemplated. Thirty years later I got estimates of $1,000 to chop it down.
With the lollipop flowering crabapple, this should never become a problem. It is an easy maintenance tree that needs very little pruning.
Plant it in full sun, and within two to five years you should have flowers and fruit.
The only difference between a flowering crabapple and a regular apple tree is the size of the fruit. Over 2 inches it is an apple; under 2 inches, it’s a crabapple.
Now I have to admit that when I read about this tree, I got a little perturbed with Proven Winners. They started selling the trees back in 2019 and never told me about them. One would think that since I am a big-time garden writer, I would be first on the list to get notified of this. Either they forgot me, or I missed the memo.
The Proven Winners brand has come a long way since 1992, when they introduced their first plant, Blue Wonder Scaevola. They have added scores of new flowering plants, and branched out into perennials, flowering shrubs and now added 14 trees to their line.
Lollipop seems to be my favorite, but I see a new Redbud tree that will make my column soon.
Another question that you and I both have is, “Where do I get these?”
So far, the only place I see them listed is at fast-growingtrees.com. They were listed at $99.95.
The trees are self fertile, so you only need one for flowers and fruit. If you want to have tons of little apples to fall onto your sidewalk, two trees would produce more fruits.
I think you will enjoy the lollipop crabapple tree. If you are getting bored with that weeping cherry tree, chop it down and replace it with a lollipop.
After planting it comes the fun part. Each July 20, you can invite friends and family over for the celebration. Make a circle and sing your favorite lollipop song to the tree.
There are a couple of tunes that I might suggest using. Apparently, around 1958, girls referred to their boyfriends as lollipops. Of the countless number of girlfriends that I had back then, not one of them ever called me lollipop.
Two songs that come to mind are “My Boy Lollipop” and the 1958 smash hit by the Chordettes, “Lollipop Lollipop.” That’s the one I would use, because the lyrics are easy to remember.
In case you forgot them, they are:
Lollipop Lollipop oh Lolli Lolli Lolli,
Lollipop Lollipop oh Lolli Lolli Lolli,
Lollipop Lollipop oh Lolli Lolli Lolli,
Lollipop.
POP!
Make your space a green space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.