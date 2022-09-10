I am the type of guy who doesn’t like my shrubs touching and getting personal.
For this reason, I have been outside pruning for the last couple of weeks. While trimming my hydrangea and yews, tragedy struck. Somehow I lost my pruners. I was only in a 10-foot area when they disappeared, but after a week of searching, they are nowhere in sight. My wife even looked for them with no luck.
I broadened my search and started looking in other shrubs, just in case, but then I found another tragedy. My Sarah Bernhardt peony has the measles. I first noticed the brown spots, also called peony leaf blotch, on the upper surface. The stems have long, reddish-brown streaks, which give them the name measles. There are also brown spots on the undersides of the leaves, but I think they are just called brown spots.
This fungus is usually caused by getting the foliage wet, which I may or may not have done while watering. The foliage also gets wet when it rains, so it’s one of our faults.
So what do you do when your peony has the measles?
I remember when I had them as a kid, I wasn’t allowed to go out in the sunlight because I might go blind. The peony can’t do that, because it still needs at least six hours of sunlight to get the energy to form the blooms for next year. Removing leaves too early will reduce the number of blooms appearing next year.
There is really no treatment for peony leaf blotch. Leaves must stay on the plant for energy, until they die naturally. That’s when you cut them back to the ground, and destroy all the stems. You will even need to rake the mulch around them to remove next spring’s fungus spores. They do winter over.
Next spring when the shoots start appearing, it would be good to spray them with Fung-onil (daconil) or a copper spray.
Older varieties are more susceptible to measles than the newer ones. I have a newer Bartzella Itoh peony right next to it, and it is fine. They must give them measles shots.
If the centers of your peony bushes look dead, it may be time to divide and transplant them. It is best to do this in the spring when new foliage is appearing. They resent root disturbance, but can be divided after three years. The bulbs look like colored carrots with eyes pointed up. Only plant them 2 inches deep.
I wrote about Sarah Bernhardt last year when I did an article on Don Parshall’s peonies. The peony was named after this French actress in 1909. Sarah was a great actress, but fell and hurt her knee during a show. It gradually got gangrene and her leg had to be amputated. That didn’t stop her from continuing to act. Now that she’s got the measles, I’m sure the plant has another 50 years of life.
I only pruned back my hydrangea stems that were laying on my yew. Let them get their own pillow. It is not time to prune back the hydrangeas. If you have the pink or blue ones, they should never be pruned, unless it is right after bloom time.
My only hope for finding my pruners is to wait until all the hostas die back, and the other plants loose their foliage. They have got to be hiding somewhere under those leaves. On the other hand, if the deer that has been eating my hosta right outside my bedroom finds the hostas out front, the foliage may disappear sooner than planned.
Make your space a green space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.