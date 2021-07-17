Column by Gary Church: New variety of fruit tree is Fignomenal

Sometimes I’m haunted by one of the big boo-boos I made while working at Weingartner’s Greenhouse.
Well, I made a lot of boo-boos, but I really feel bad about this one.
A man came into the greenhouse with his aging father and said his dad wanted a fig tree. Being a foliage plant grower and having no Mediterranean heritage, I sold him a weeping fig tree, Ficus benjamina. The man asked if it got figs, and I showed him a few pea-sized ones already growing on the tree, so he bought it for his dad.
I have since learned that there is more than one kind of fig tree, and the one I sold him was not the correct variety. He wanted the edible fig, not the ornamental one.
Moving ahead in life, I have learned that many men of Mediterranean heritage have a craving to grow the edible fig trees. The problem is they are not hardy in our area and must be buried or brought inside for the winter months.
Some of you men of Mediterranean heritage may have noticed that old age is setting in. You no longer have the ability to bury your tree, or don’t have the physical ability to care for it anymore, but you still like your figs.
Well, I have big news for you. Each year in Columbus, Ohio, there is a short course for greenhouse and garden centers, called Cultivate. I liked it better when they called it the Ohio State Short Course, but no one listened to my opinion.
You will never guess what plant won the Retailers’ Choice Award at Cultivate 2021?
Sit up and take note all you lovers of figs. Let me introduce you to Fignomenal, Ficus carica, a very dwarf fig tree.
No longer do you have to bury the thing, because it is so small you can carry it in the house, or at least have your wife do it, for the winter months.
This plant was developed by Peace Tree Farms in Kinterville, Pa. It is owned by Lloyd and Candy Traven.
Lloyd was always one of my favorite speakers when I went to the short course. If you remember way back when the hippies were the thing, Lloyd never lost his hippie appearance.
Fignomenal only gets 28 inches tall and wide, so it may be easier for you to harvest the figs if it is placed on a table or stand. At our age, bending over isn’t an option anymore.
During the warm months, it should be placed outdoors where it gets at least 4 to 8 hours of direct sun. This can be on your patio, porch or sun room. You will get sweet, juicy fruit with a deep brown outer skin and a pink center. The fruits are medium in size.
Place this plant by your patio chair and pick fruit all summer long. It is very low maintenance, just add water.
If you have the recipe, you can make your own Fig Newtons.
Fig trees are self fertile, but you will increase your yields if you have two of them.
They are a new plant, and the only place I saw that had them was FastGrowingTrees.com. They are around $40 plus shipping.
Right now, Lloyd is have a contest to win a tree if you guess the amount of figs on it. I guessed 53, so if I win, you can have the tree.
One other big boo-boo I made at Weingartner’s was when I was feeding the dogs while the boss was on vacation. I took the hose up to the dog cage, washed out the dogs’ water dish and filled it with fresh water. It was not until the next day, when I saw fish enjoying themselves in his yard, that I realized I forgot to turn the water off.
Of course, this event was never relayed to the boss.
Make your space a green space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.