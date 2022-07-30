Sometimes I get a little concerned about how my mind works.
I started my column last week with the intention of writing about lavender plants. Somehow, it ended up being about the deer and groundhogs eating my tomato plants.
This week, I am really going to try and keep my mind focused only on lavender so I don’t end up with a column on dill pickles.
I received a card the other day from a friend who said she planted lavender plants outside of her building so she would have a nice fragrance to smell while she was coming and going.
She added in her remarks that she doesn’t smell a thing unless she snips a sprig. She also included a sprig in my card. I can only smell it if I stick my big nose right against it. That may have been my first lavender sniff ever.
There are several types of lavender, but we will focus on the most popular one, English lavender, or Lavandula angustifolia.
As you probably guessed, English lavender isn’t from England. It is native to the Mediterranean region.
People use it for borders, cooking and potpourri. Since I am not a cook or a potpourri sniffer, I will concentrate on the gardening aspect of it.
Growing lavender is not a difficult task, if you give it the right conditions. They love at least 6 to 8 hours of full sun. They are not fussy about soil, as long as it has good drainage.
Hidcote is a very common variety that has been around for quite a while. You can grow it from seed, if you have the patience. Plant the seeds in late spring or late summer, and they should start popping up within a month. Barely cover the seed, because they need the light to germinate.
Lavender does not need much water, so only water for a few weeks after germination.
They are heat and drought tolerant, and bees and butterflies love them. Just watch out while sniffing, or a visiting bee might make your nose become exceedingly large.
Deer and rabbits don’t care much for lavender, which is good if you have a huge population of them that eat your plants while you are sound asleep. They don’t even burp loud enough to wake you up.
There is a new variety of lavender from Proven Winners called Sweet Romance. It has silvery green foliage with purple flowers.
Sweet Romance begins to flower a little earlier than the other varieties. You will have blooms from early summer until early fall, giving you more flower time than the older varieties.
It forms a nice compact mound and makes a great hedge or border. It grows 12 to 18 inches tall and wide.
Should you ever come home a little late from the tavern when you were supposed to be at the library, just rub some lavender on you on the way into the house, to cover up any lingering aroma you may have picked up from where you were really at.
Your lavender will need trimmed after it is done flowering. The most important instruction is, don’t prune back to the brown stems. You must leave some green in order for the plant to produce new growth. If you cut it back to the ground, you might as well call the coroner.
About three-fourths of the garden articles that I read are on feeding the pollinators. Lavender will help fill that need.
I think I have been able to keep my mind on lavender, except for the few times I started singing Sammy Turner’s 1959 hit “Lavender Blue, Dilly Dilly.” Looking up the song on YouTube, I discovered that there are two songs with the same title. One I know, but the other one is from Cinderella, which I have never heard.
Dilly must have been a popular word back then. How could anyone forget Howdy Doody’s friend Dilly Dally?
Well, I must end this article because for some strange reason, I have a strong urge for a Dilly Bar from Dairy Queen.
Make your space a green space.
