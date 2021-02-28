Column by Gary Church: New pepper the pick of the crop

I can truthfully say I've never eaten a pepper. My wife enjoys stuffed peppers, but I don't have a clue why.
I tell you this because I'm writing about a new pepper plant, and I cannot verify how good it tastes. If you decide to grow it, just send me an email on how well you liked it – or not – and I'll believe you. I'm not getting near this one.
Whenever you get a seed catalog and start reading the descriptions, each variety sounds like it is the best one to plant, and you cannot live a happy life without trying it. That's what the description writers are paid the big bucks to do. Because I'm not a big vegetable fan, no catalog company has offered to hire me for this job. Most of my comments would be, "This tastes yucky!"
That is the reason why All-American Selections (AAS) comes in handy. They actually grow the plants in a test garden, and have judges evaluate them several times while they are growing.
The 2021 AAS winner in the edible vegetable plants category is the new jalapeno pepper, Pot-A-Peno. For those who like a little zesty heat burning in their gut, this one is for you.
Pot-A-Peno is a wonderful pepper plant for those who don't actually have the time to plant a garden, but like to grow a few vegetables in containers or even hanging baskets. If you live in a condo and they don't allow you to plant anything, this is a great plant to try. They can be grown in a 10- to 12-inch container or hanging basket with ease, and have a nice decorative look.
Pot-A-Peno is a vining pepper that will get 12 to 15 inches tall, and vine out 18 to 20 inches. The fruit is 3 to 4 inches long, so you are not going to win the biggest pepper prize at the fair. The fruit is considered a mild heat and not overbearing.
One thing the judges liked was that the plants vine over the hanging basket and are very easily harvested, without damaging the plant. You won't need to use your pruning shears to cut them off.
All of the writers say, "You get tons of peppers." I feel the word "lots" instead of "tons" would be more truthful, but you get the idea. If you do get a ton of peppers, call me, and I'll be right over to take a picture.
When growing them from seed, they need to be started indoors around April Fools Day, although everyone else says St. Patrick's Day. Nobody listens, but it is best to plant them outside starting June 1. In just 45 days, you will be able to pick green peppers with a spicy zip. Should you leave them on the vine for a couple more weeks, they will turn red, and have a sweet spicy flavor.
When planting, add a slow release fertilizer, like Osmocote 14-14-14 Flower and Vegetable Blend, and lots of compost to the soil. Spraying the plant once a month with one tablespoon of epsom salt per half gallon of water is also beneficial.
I can't wait to get back outside, without a snow shovel in my hand, and bask in the sun. Not only do my wife and I have completely opposite taste in food, but we also don't agree on the amount of light we enjoy. I prefer bright sun and every light in the house on in the evening, while she prefers to sit in the shade and have the living room resemble a dungeon.
When you see us together, I will be the one with a lovely dark tan eating a hot dog, and she will be the one eating stuffed peppers, with a paler look. Plus, I'm taller.
Make your space a green space.
