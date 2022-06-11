Warning: After reading this article, you may end up with a song stuck in your head for days.
To keep everyone well informed of newer garden plants, I am Facebook friends with many nurseries. I recently saw a photo of a shrub on the Proven Winner Color Choice page that I didn’t quite understand at first. The photo was fine, it was the name of the plant that threw me. Many others seeing the photo also had a question as to the name of the plant.
The name printed in the remarks was Jolene Jolene Kolkwitzia. I thought at first it was some girl that I dated and never thought it was the name of the shrub. Leave it to Proven Winners to come up with a catchy name like that.
The common name, which you may be more familiar with, is beautybush. Beautybush has been around for a long time. The older varieties are about 6 to 8 feet tall and are rather large for a landscape plant.
Leave it to my friend Tim Woods, yes the guy that used to work at Mill Creek Park in Youngstown, to come up with a shorter beautybush that will fit nicely into any landscape.
In the spring, the easy-to-grow Jolene Jolene Kolkwitzia gets star-shaped pink flowers with bright yellow throats at every node.
Guess who likes these flowers? Hummingbirds, butterflies and bees will all be delighted to stop by for some sweet nectar.
The arching bush will get 36 to 72 inches tall and should be spaced every 72 inches if you plan on growing them into a hedge. Deer don’t seem to bother them.
Hedge growing sometimes is a pain, because you have to trim them every year. The Jolene Jolene arching branches should be left alone to grow naturally.
They flower on old wood, so if you trim the shrub late in the summer, you are cutting off next year’s blooms. If you so desire, you can remove some of the old thick branches, cutting them back to the ground every three to five years, to promote new branches.
The deciduous bush will lose its leaves each fall and will grow best in full sun.
Now some information on the name. The variety Kolkwitzia was named after the German botanist Richard Kolkwitz (1873-1956). I have no clue where they came up with the Jolene Jolene.
Although I enjoy music, I never pay much attention to the words of a song. If I was asked to sing “Jolene Jolene,” I would have to hum it after the first two words.
For this reason, I had to download the lyrics of the song for any clue on how the shrub got its name.
The song states that this girl’s husband has a mad crush on Jolene. He even talks about her in his sleep. That’s bad!
At one point in the song, she says to Jolene, “Your beauty is beyond compare.’’ This might be a clue for the title.
If the older varieties of beautybush were singing this song to the new variety, there is another line in the song, ‘’And I cannot compete with you Jolene.’’
I have no clue how they came up with the name Jolene Jolene, but that is my take on the name.
Jolene Jolene Kolkwitzia is an easy-care shrub and will grow in almost any soil.
Just think, after planting one of these, you can take your guitar out on the patio and sing to your bush. I’d do it during the day while everyone is at work, just to make sure you don’t get placed in a home.
Make your space a green space.
