Column by Gary Church: Multi-national plant adds sunny touch to garden

There are many things in the botanical world that I don’t understand.
One of them is how a native plant from Mexico got named after an Italian professor in Brescia, Italy.
This particular plant, with the common name creeping zinnia, made its way to the United States in 1798. Its botanical name is Sanvitalia, procumbens. Sanvitalia is the last name of Professor Federico Sanvitali (1704-1761). Procumbens designates creeping.
So now we have a plant from Mexico, named after an Italian, that creeps. That is your botany lesson for today.
Sanvitalia is a low growing annual with small bright yellow flowers with brown eyes. It is a mat-forming plant, only getting 6 inches tall, but it also has a 12- to 18-inch spread. If you have a rock garden, which I don’t, it is a great for that. You can also grow it in hanging baskets, or in the front of a container.
In true fashion, the common name “creeping zinnia” has nothing to do with the plant being a zinnia. The leaves just look like a zinnia leaf but it’s not related.
The plant is very low maintenance. There is no need to pick off the old flowers, because the plant is also its own undertaker. They bury their dead by quickly covering them with new flowers. I don’t think there is any kind of service for the dead blooms though, unless you want to have one yourself.
Sanvitalia can be grown from seed by starting them indoors in early April, but that isn’t a good idea because they don’t transplant well. A better way is to direct sow the seed to your flower bed around May 15. Cover them lightly with peat moss to hold the water in, keeping them moist, and that should do it.
Proven Winners has come out with a new Sanvitalia called “Sunbini.” It is a more compact variety, with petite bright yellow flowers. Since they are already potted and growing, you can have flowers the day you bring them home from the garden center. They will even take a few frosts before they completely croak.
I have a small fake rock that my friend Joe purchased for me at the Goodwill Store. I have been planting Lemon Coral Sedum in front of it, but that doesn’t flower. Next season I’m going to try Sunbini. I have a feeling it will love my accordion playing, since no one else does.
I’m not aware of a lot of Mexican folks who the plant could have been named after. Pancho Villa is about the only one that comes to mind.
Guess where Pancho lived?
He resided in Chihuahua, Mexico. That is probably where the breed of dog with the same name came from.
My daughter has a chihuahua. In searching for a Mexican name for him, my son-in-law named him El Chapo, after the Mexican drug lord. I just call him Chapstick, something I am more familiar with.
Now the sad news. The last of the neighbor’s ducks is missing. We are all quite sad over the event. There are no signs of a struggle or anything. Perhaps he just ran away from home. I did that once, but my mother found me, and asked me if I wanted to come home for lunch. I said OK but I was running away again after lunch. I didn’t.
Should any of you have a cute duck peeking in your front door, wanting some meal worms, that may be him. All the care he needs is a bowl of water, with some mud in it, and a safe place to spend the night. I wouldn’t invite him inside. He’s not potty trained. You may have a mess to clean.
Make your space a green space.
