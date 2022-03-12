Everyone has their own particular taste.
My wife has her taste, and it has nothing at all to do with my taste.
It’s time for me to paint the kitchen. She would like it green this time. Not my choice, but I like to keep the kitchen help happy.
While searching for shades of green that might go with our countertops, I found a color that might work. It’s called Valspar’s Garden Flower. It was the 2021 Color of the Year. I mean, how bad could it be if it was the color of the year.
We bought a sample and tried it out on a small area of the kitchen. She doesn’t care for it but, of course, I do. This is not an unusual situation. We can’t even agree on what color the kitchen is now.
I told her, with this color, we could hang pictures of flowers on the wall and make her feel like she is in a garden while putting the dishes in the dishwasher. Can I get any more thoughtful?
There are other ways to give your kitchen a garden look, including growing vegetable plants right in the kitchen window.
I must add, the vegetables that I am going to write about are botanically fruits, not vegetables.
Pan American Seed has come out with a new line of plants called Kitchen Minis. If you are old and can’t plow a garden anymore, or just want some fresh fruits growing in your kitchen, Kitchen Minis may work for you.
These varieties are designed to produce fruits in small pots that will grow inside the house or outside on the patio.
Just imagine sitting at the table and craving a hot pepper that will keep you up all night in misery. Yes, there is a Kitchen Mini for you.
There are several varieties of peppers, sweet or hot, that you can grow, but Hot Lemon Zest would be a nice choice if you want to take revenge on someone. It is a yellow, teardrop shape that can spice up salsa or hot sauce. Be sure and have your favorite ambulance number on hand, just in case.
Sweet pepper varieties include Fresh Bite Orange, Fresh Bite Red, Fresh Bite Yellow, Pepper Aboda and Pepper Cosmos.
For those that do not care for peppers, there are tomatoes that can be grown in the kitchen or any sunny area of the house.
Those varieties are Cocoa, Red Velvet and Siam F1 tomato.
If your wife mistakenly gave herself more tomatoes in her salad than she gave you, there’s no need to start an argument. Just reach over to the windowsill, and pick a few extra ones for yourself.
The mini tomatoes should be staked with two small sticks near the center of the plant to keep them from flopping over.
The smallest tomato in the Kitchen Minis is the Micro Tomato. The sweet, bite-sized fruit can be served in salads or over pasta.
Let me warn you, you are not going to get enough fruits to share with the neighborhood. These tomatoes are determinate, which means they only grow so tall and all the fruits ripen at about the same time, then they are done producing.
Good light is essential and, of course, they will need watered.
If you want to view comments on all of the varieties, the website is kitchenminis.com.
Should you decide to paint your kitchen Garden Flower, and have these minis growing in it, you will think you are back in the garden, but without all the work.
The last time our kitchen was painted, my wife and daughter did it. I have been informed that they will not be participating in this event.
If she picks some stupid color that I don’t like, I may not be participating in it either.
Make your space a green space.
