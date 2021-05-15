Column by Gary Church: Mezoo plant gets a like from columnist

Don’t you hate it when you find out you don’t know everything?
My friend and former co-worker Lainie posted a picture of a plant that she had just planted and called it a Mezoo plant. She said she was introduced to the plant by her friend Debbie.
Since I didn’t recognize the name, I thought they had just made it up. Who in this world would name a plant Mezoo? Like most things nowadays, I sort of forgot about it.
As I was greenhouse hopping this week, sure enough, Maple Grove and Weingartner’s both had the plant and the name was correct.
Where have I been that I completely missed this plant? I think I must have been spending too much time picking out kitchen curtains. Now that we’ve found the only pair left in this world that was the style that we wanted, I can move on to other things.
Mezoo’s botanical name is Dorotheanthus (dor-un-thee-AN-thus) bellidiformis (bel-id-ee-for-miss). It was named after the German specialist on succulent plants, Dr. Martin Heinrich Schwantes’ wonderful mother Dorothea.
I have spent days and days trying to research where the name Mezoo came from, but no luck. I did try Google, and thought I found a guy who knew the answer, but his answer was, “I have no idea.”
Mezoo originally came from the Cape Province area of South Africa. It is a succulent plant, which means it will have thick leaves, and can withstand drought.
It is mainly a trailing plant, which can be used in the front of mixed containers. It will get 3 to 5 inches tall, but will vine about 18 to 20 inches. It can also be used as an annual ground cover. Just plant it in full sun, and pinch the tips every once in a while for a well branched, low maintenance plant. If you grow it in containers by itself, you can bring it in when the weather gets cold and use it as a house plant. Give it as much light as possible.
What’s pretty about this plant is the variegated foliage, which produces a red flower that is about the size of a dime. Just in case you were wondering, the flowers remain open during cloudy weather.
The variety you will probably find in greenhouses is Mezoo trailing red. The flowers are red, but in lower light conditions, they may be a tad pink.
I am going to have to add this to my plant collection this year, if the weather ever warms up. It will take a low of 25 degrees, so I should be safe. Both greenhouses I visited said they don’t have many left, so don’t procrastinate if you want one.
Lainie and I worked together at Weingartner’s. I was the boss, until she punched in. Her main job was finding out what everyone wanted for lunch, ordering it, and picking it up. She also knew all of my likes and dislikes, especially my hatred pink flamingos in people’s yards.
I probably mentioned this before, but it is something I will never forget.
Lainie knew that I attended church every Sunday. One Sunday, when I pulled into my driveway after church, I couldn’t believe my eyes. My whole yard was full of pink flamingos. I didn’t need to do a fingerprint test to figure out who did it. She did have an accomplice, George Hammond, who helped her. I can’t remember what I finally did with them, but they didn’t stay in my yard long.
The weather should be okay now to do some planting, but, just in case, I haven’t officially put my snow blower away yet.
Make your space a green space.
