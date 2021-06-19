It’s hard for me to remember all of the special weeks that are set aside to celebrate garden-related items. Were any of you aware that Monday, June 21, starts the annual Pollinator Week? Since I don’t receive any gifts for that week, it is not marked on my calendar.
Bees are our No. 1 pollinators, and we need them to survive. It wouldn’t be a bad idea to get out your old Doris Day records and play “Be my Little Baby Bumble Bee” for them. If you can’t find your records, it was sung in the 1953 movie “By the Light of the Silvery Moon.” Unfortunately, I am old enough to remember these songs.
Bees and I have not always gotten along, so it is taking me some time to really say I enjoy them. They are a little scary.
Bumble bees are really needed if you are growing tomatoes, blueberries, strawberries, and stone fruits such as peaches.
They do have colors that they are partial to, including white, yellow or blue. The flower provides nectar, which is high in sugar, for the bee to survive. They will also enjoy a meal of fallen fruits from your trees, if the groundhogs don’t get them first.
Another pollinator that we might actually enjoy is the butterfly. This time, get out your record of the 1957 hit by Andy Williams, “Butterfly.” He sings “Cause the honey drips from your sweet lips. One taste and I’m outta my mind.” That’s probably how the butterfly feels when they land on the butterfly weed.
Butterflies prefer red and purple flowers with a nice landing zone. They also partake of some undesirable junk food like rotten fruit and dung. It is suggested that you don’t clean up a certain area of your lawn to provide these foods. Let it be known, I am not the one suggesting you don’t clean up the dung. Wet mud also provides moisture and minerals for the butterflies.
Like some friends of mine, butterflies like to bask in the sun. A couple of large rocks or some bare spots in your lawn would work for this. At my house, they will have to enjoy the rocks, because bare spots in my lawn are prohibited.
Butterflies also have a down side. We don’t really care for them when they are in their larva or caterpillar stage and eating holes in our plants. You just have to forgive them, and let them be.
Moths also are pollinators, but they do their work at night. They pollinate red, purple, pink and white flowers.
Believe it or not, flies are also pollinators. They are usually attracted to smaller flowers, in a shady area, which have a putrid smell. They pollinate paw paws, golden rod, and Queen Anne’s Lace.
It hurts me to say this, but dandelions provide nectar for the pollinators in the early spring, before the other flowers start opening. They will have to look elsewhere. My yard is a dandelion free zone.
Some good pollinator plants are zinnias, cosmos, mint, garlic, oregano, chives, parsley, and lavender.
Most pollinators also need a good drink of water. It is suggested to have water available, with a shallow or slopping side, so they won’t drown while drinking.
I can say that I have this set up for them. Well, I really may not have done it on purpose, but for the life of me, I cannot keep my birdbath even. When I set it up, it is even, but I suspect the pollinators move it around and adjust it to suit their needs.
Be sure and take some time this week to thank a pollinator. I wouldn’t try to shake their hand or anything. Who knows where that butterfly has been.
Make your space a green space.
