If you are looking for a small plant that doesn’t need a lot of care, try Lithops. The common name is Living Stones.
The only danger of growing these plants is that your children might start thinking it’s time to put you in a home.
The plants look like little stones. Should the family observe you watering a pot of little stones sitting on the windowsill, they may think you’re ready for the big move. I think my wife may have checked on a few places for me already.
Lithops are succulents. That means the leaves are puffy, because they can store water. For those who can’t remember to water their plants, Lithops are the perfect plant.
Should you have a spot by a south window that gets five to six hours of direct sun, you may want to try these unusual plants.
If you prefer a big and showy plant, forget about this. They only get about an inch tall.
The care is very simple. The first thing you need to do is go out and buy a pot of them. If you can’t find them at your local garden center, Amazon has a sampler of a dozen, one-year-old plants.
They should be planted in cactus soil with added perlite. The plant gets a 4-inch taproot, so don’t use too shallow of a pot.
Now for the big news. In the fall, a yellow or white flower appears. You may need a magnifying glass to view it, if your eyes are bad. You get one flower per plant, so don’t plan on making a bouquet out of them. The flower opens in the afternoon, and closes later that night. You may have to skip bingo night, or you might miss it. The plant will need water during its flowering period.
After the plant flowers, it goes into one of its dormancy periods and will not need watered unless the leaves begin to shrivel. If this happens, add a couple of tablespoons of water. This shouldn’t make your water bill go up much.
In the spring, the leaves will split open, and a new growth will appear. You can either prune out the old leaves, or wait until they disappear on their own. The plants should be watered about every two weeks during this new growth period.
When summer comes around, cut back on watering. You can take to plants outside to a sunny location, but they should be under the eaves so they don’t get rained on.
No fertilizer is needed for these succulent plants.
Lithops come in many different colors and can also be started from seed. It just may take the rest of your life for them to grow.
Thanks to the nice weather the last couple of days, I’m almost done with my leaf mowing. I love listening to the experts on that subject. One says the leaves will smother your grass, and to mow them into little pieces to make compost, which I do.
The second guy says, if you mow your leaves, you are destroying the homes of the caterpillars. This means the poor little baby birds won’t have anything to eat. Worms also live under these leaves.
My advice to the butterflies and moths is to lay your eggs in the wooded area in the back of my house where I don’t mow. For the birds, I keep my bird feeder full at all times, so you should have plenty of food for the youngins.
Another reason why I mow my leaves is to keep from being yelled at by my wife for tracking them into the house. Sorry caterpillars, self preservation comes first.
Make your space a green space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.