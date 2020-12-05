Column by Gary Church: Like plants, people love the outdoors - when it's nice

I’ve noticed that when they write your obituary, they list things you loved to do. Mine will be fairly short.
All it will say is, “Gary loved to be outside, well, if the weather was nice.” It’s probably because of my love of the outdoors that I have gotten away from writing about houseplants. I worked with houseplants for 45 years, but they just aren’t as exciting to me anymore, like a new petunia or tomato might be.
One houseplant we used to sell in days of old was called Streptocarpus. It has several other names, such as false African violet, cape primrose, or nodding violet. It grows naturally in South Africa and is a perennial in our southern states.
In the 1970s Bartley Schwarz crossed a couple of varieties and came up with a new one he named Streptocarpella Concord Blue. It has purplish blue tubular flowers that are one-inch long. Would you believe it? Bill Saylor did the same exact cross and came up with the same plant, but he called it Streptocarpella Good Hope. That would be like if you wrote a song and the next thing you know, you hear Paul McCartney on the radio singing the same song.
I can relate to that feeling. When I was a very talented small child, I wrote the song, “O Pete the Bandio.” I’ve been singing it to my family to this day. Several years back, I heard Luciano Pavarotti singing the exact same tune, but in Italian. I didn’t know he sang country and western music. Since I don’t speak Italian, I don’t know if he changed the words or not. I guess I should have had it copyrighted.
Concord Blue, which is related to the African violet, can be grown as an annual in a container on your patio. They prefer a shady area when they are outside. What’s nice is that you don’t have to throw it away when fall comes around. Bring the plant inside, and place it in a south or west window and it will bloom as a houseplant all winter long.
This would make it a nice gift for Mother’s Day, especially if Mom can grow violets. Just water it when the top inch of the soil is dry.
Another nice thing about it is that it isn’t a large plant. Concord Blue gets about 8 to 12 inches tall and has a mounding trailing habit. When it is outside, it attracts hummingbirds, but no so much when it’s inside. What it could possibly attract though are aphids, whiteflies, mites, and powdery mildew.
The spent flowers do not have to be removed, unless you really want to. They should be cut off with scissors or pruning snips. I’ve never purchased a pair of pruning snips, so maybe I’ll ask for a pairfor Christmas. I have plenty of underwear already.
Should you want to go into the Streptcarpella business, they can be easily propagated. Take a 2- to 4-inch cutting of the stem, just beneath the leaf node, and place it in clean water. I guess dirty water won’t work. The stem will soon sprout roots. When the roots are about 2 inches long, pot them up in a container, and you are in business.
Now that December has arrived, I have made out my Christmas list for Santa. What’s nice about being a senior citizen is that I will be totally surprised when I open my presents, because I have completely forgotten everything that I’ve asked for.
Make your space a green space.
