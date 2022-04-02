You may or may not have read about Mercer County being placed under a spotted lanternfly quarantine. I don’t think this is going to affect your quality of life.
You will still be able to go the outlets and not have to get strip-searched to get back into Lawrence County. It is mainly an agricultural quarantine, but school buses traveling between the counties do need permits.
Mercer County is right next to Lawrence County, and as my column editor pointed out, lanternflies don’t know where the county lines are, so we have to be prepared for an invasion. They’re not going to stop at the “Welcome to Neshannock Township” sign.
I’ll try to give you as much information as I have about the lanternfly, so you will be able to recognize it and report it immediately to the state. They will be very interested in your sighting.
The lanternfly is from Asia. The eggs hatch in late spring, around May. First, we have the nymphs that climb up and down the tree. In July, they develop into adults. A little hanky panky goes on, and in late summer and early fall, the female lanternfly lays her eggs. The adults then pass away.
The lanternfly does do some damage during its lifespan. They ooze sap and cause wilting, leaf curling and dieback in trees and vines. You may notice a black sooty mold, which causes damage to the trees, but is harmless to humans. Their honeydew can coat decks and play equipment.
They do damage to many varieties of trees. Fruit trees and grapevines are a few of their favorites. They also like willow, maple, poplar and pines. They do damage to grapevines, but don’t bother the grapes.
Being from Asia, they do have a favorite tree, the invasive Tree of Heaven. It is called Tree of Heaven because it is able to grow so fast, not because of any religious affiliation.
You may have them growing in the front of your wooded areas, because they need sun to grow and don’t do well under forest cover. The problem is, they resemble other trees, and you may need an expert for identification. The sap smells like burnt peanut butter when you squeeze the stem.
Since the Tree of Heaven and the spotted lanternfly are invasive species, they need to be killed. If you spot an lanternfly, anything you can do besides using nuclear weapons will be helpful. Smash them, hit them with a sledge hammer, use a blow torch, just kill them. Ortho suggests using Ortho BugClear Insect Killer for Lawns and Landscape Spray. You can use this from June through August. Ortho will appreciate your business.
The Tree of Heaven also has to be killed, but you need to know how to do it. Because of its spreading root system, just chopping it down will not work. RoundUp can be used on the tree, starting in early July. Spray the bark and let the chemical run down the trunk to the roots. Do this several times for best results.
The spotted lanternfly will probably not enter your house like the stinkbug does. I do think the lanternfly is more colorful and nicer looking than the stinkbug.
One trait that I like about the stinkbug is that they don’t give me a problem when I announce that I’m going to squish their bodies to smithereens. If there are several on the wall, I just announce that you guys are going to have to wait your turn. Once in a while, one will fly away, but either I or the ceiling globe will get them later.
Make your space a green space.
