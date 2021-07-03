I was asked a couple of questions this week. One was normal, the other might be considered a little strange for a garden writer.
First, let’s deal with the normal question. Kali is having a huge problem, which is affecting her getting a nice tan. She said that the Japanese beetles are dive bombing into her backyard pool. There are so many of them this year, it makes the pool very uninviting.
Kali also told me that they have rose bushes, but they are not near the pool. In fact, there are no plants in the backyard. Then she dropped the bomb. She said she set up some beetle traps, but they weren’t doing the job. She just wanted to know if I knew a way to get rid of the pests, so she can lay out on her raft again.
To answer her question, we must go back in history to the early 1900s, when the beetles were living a comfortable life in Japan. They would lay their eggs in the ground at the end of summer, which then would hatch into grubs.
Iris plants were in demand in the United States. The problem was, nobody checked the iris soil for Japanese beetle grubs and, voila, we now have an abundance of them.
I personally have not had a problem with them for several years. I assumed it was from me living a charmed life. Well this year, the charmed life went away. I have spotted five beetles, not near as many as Kali, but a recent record for me.
Japanese beetle traps are good, especially if you put them in your neighbor’s yard. They contain a pheromone that makes the beetles think there is a big party going on, and they need to get there in a hurry, so they don’t miss out on any of the action. They aren’t the best flyers in the world, so sometimes they pass up the trap, and land on your rosebushes, crab trees, or maybe take a plunge in the pool.
My advice to Kali was to move the traps at least 50 feet from the pool. She actually listened to me and reported back that she had a 90 percent reduction in beetles in the pool. It’s nice she took the time to count all of them for us.
There are several other ways to get rid of the beetles. Bonide Japanese Beetle Killer is an organic insecticide made from chrysanthemums, which will get rid of them. Neem Oil is another organic product that repels the beetles. If you want the strong stuff, Sevin liquid spray will do the trick.
The beetles are here for about a month, then they lay their eggs in your yard and pass away. The eggs hatch into grubs, which can cause another problem by eating the roots of your grass. You can spread grub killer on your lawn in August or September, which will kill the grubs.
If you only have a few beetles, pick them off and drop them into a container of water that also contains a tablespoon of Dawn.
Now for the second question I was asked. My former neighbor Rochelle called and said, “I have a strange question to ask you.”
I am used to getting gardening questions, so I said “Go ahead.”
She asked, “Can you marry people? I thought I saw somewhere that you did.”
Now this caught me off guard. Unfortunately, I had to reply, “No.”
I did perform one marriage ceremony, which is probably what she was thinking of. Shelly, an extremely sweet woman with special needs, had a make-believe boyfriend named Eddy. Her niece Jen wanted Shelly to have a fun wedding and Shelly asked me to perform the ceremony. I have no idea why she wanted me, but I was very happy to oblige.
It’s just too bad Eddy wasn’t there. It was a beautiful ceremony, and the food at the reception was excellent. I ate Eddy’s portion.
Make your space a green space.
