A few years ago, my daughter surprised me with one of those Alexa gadgets for Christmas.
I use it daily for the weather report and the question of the day. Yes, I have accumulated 2,616 points playing that, so I haven’t completely forgotten everything I knew. Many of you who have Alexa use it for other things, such as lists, playing music and reminders.
Having reminders is a good thing for people who are busy. Being a plant person, I thought about writing a book on how plants, trees and a calendar can help us remember events and some gardening chores. Since my book only took up two pages, I decided a column might be a better option.
My Helleborus starting blooming a few weeks ago. Its flowers popped up through the snow and it’s doing great. Another name for the plant is Lenten Rose, so named because it blooms around the Lenten season leading up to Easter. You know what that means – fish fries. When you spot those blooms, you will know it’s time for fish, french fries, coleslaw and dessert at your local church or fire station. I don’t do the mac and cheese thing. The blooms also are a reminder for my wife to start shopping for a new top for Easter.
Daffodils are coloring my landscape as I write. They are a nice bulb to have, because they take almost no care at all. I have had mine for more than 50 years. The deer and rabbits leave them completely alone. Unfortunately, when they pop up, it’s a reminder to file my income taxes. Other varieties of daffodils may bloom a little later than mine, so maybe you shouldn’t use this reminder or the IRS might be the one to remind you.
Last fall, I planted several dozen tulip bulbs in my landscape. They started sprouting, but before I could get to them with a rabbit repellent, Peter Cottontail got there and ate them. Rabbits like the foliage, and deer enjoy the blooms.
Tulips are a good reminder to make those reservations for your Easter buffet. I am proud to say my wife has already done that, and I am looking forward to it.
The forsythia will be in bloom soon. This is a great reminder that it is time to treat your lawn for crabgrass. Crabgrass dies every year, but deposits millions of seeds. Your job is to prevent those seeds from germinating with a crabgrass preventer applied to your lawn. Once the temperature gets to 55 degrees three days in a row, it’s too late for it to do any good.
There are always new reports coming out that suggest we do things differently than we used to. I am a firm believer that on the first warm day in the spring, I should be outside cleaning my flower beds. Now the garden gurus are frowning on me doing that. They say the overwintering insects have not come out of hibernation yet, and I am disturbing them. Tough luck fellas!
They say the proper time to clean your beds, and not bug the bugs, is to wait until the apple blossoms. My bugs will probably get mad at me. I hope they get over it.
Dandelions are another controversial thing. There are advocates who report that the dandelion makes a delicious salad, and they are there to help support the early pollinators. If you are a perfect lawn enthusiast like myself, they are nothing but weeds that can spread all over your luscious lawn.
I look at them as perhaps a housewife looks at cracker crumbs on her carpet. They are edible and can be put in soup, but on the carpet, they are nothing but a mess that needs to be vacuumed. Almost any weed killer will control them, but apply it as soon as possible. I enjoy a neat-looking lawn, but everyone has their own likes. I do leave my far backyard untreated, to keep the bugs happy.
I can’t wait until my sample plants start arriving. I have a brand new auger that I get to try out, instead of digging the holes. I could have everything planted in five minutes, unless I have to stop and take someone to Boscov’s for a new top.
Make your space a green space.
