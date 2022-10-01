Succulents have become very popular lately, regardless of my early feelings about them.
When I was a 17-year-old, working at Welkers greenhouses, we had tons of the succulent jade plant cuttings come in, and I had to pot them up. Standing in one place all day, potting plants, was not my favorite thing to do. I was more into action type work, like loading trucks and running the frontend loader.
The succulents that are available nowadays are much nicer than those jade plants.
Succulents are easy to grow because they do not need a lot of water, just a lot of light. The leaves are always puffy because they hold water, which gets released when the plant needs it.
A cute succulent that I’ve noticed lately is the Cotyledon pendens, or Cliff Cotyledon. This succulent is native to the Bashe River area of South Africa. The name, Cliff Cotyledon comes from the fact that it grows on cliffs. The leaves are so heavy that instead of growing straight up, it vines down over the cliffs, about 24 inches.
The tear-shaped leaves have hair at first but become hairless with age. I can relate to that. There was a time when I had an Elvis Presley haircut, but nowadays it is getting closer to a Yul Brenner style.
The one-inch leaves grow opposite to one another and have a whitish, gray-green appearance, with red margins.
The cool thing about this succulent is the blooms. They are orange-red, bell-shaped and will get anywhere from one to two inches long. They usually appear during the spring.
If you decide to purchase one of these plants, make sure you have a sunny window that will get six to eight hours of sun per day. The plant will look pitiful if it doesn’t get enough light. Rotate the plant every few days.
I must look pitiful at times. The other morning as I sat down at the breakfast table, my wife asked me if I was sick. I just got out of the shower, clean shaven, dressed for the day, hair groomed and sprayed, and she thought I looked sick. Maybe I need at least six to eight hours of sun also.
The type of pot that you plant your Cotyledon in is very important. It has very shallow roots, so the same pot you grow your tomatoes in won’t work. You should use a shallow pot with lots of drainage holes.
The soil you choose is also important. A cactus mix will work. Again, you want good drainage.
The stems may need shaped to keep it looking nice. This should be done during the springtime.
Water the plant about once a week during the summer, but only a couple times a month during the winter.
If you want to go into the plant business, you can easily propagate the cuttings from your plant. Cut a stem from the lower section, and remove all but four leaves at the end near where you cut. Place the cutting in a well-drained soil and water. This is best done from November through March.
The plant should be re-potted every year.
Now, the bad news. The plant is toxic to animals, even goats and sheep.
I don’t know of any local garden centers that carry the plant, but it is easily obtained online.
Since I am an old-timer, I never thought that I would buy anything online. My much younger neighbors might as well make a parking space in their driveway for the Amazon Prime van, it’s there that much. I may have to try ordering something online myself, especially if there is a product available that makes me look healthy, instead of half dead, when I arrive at the breakfast table.
Make your space a green space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.