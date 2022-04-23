My old neighbors on Bluff Street, Teen and Harry Marshall, blessed this world with 11 wonderful children. Add to that the offspring of the Quinn, Vogus, Kearns, Bayus, Callabrese, Bobosky and Budai families, and I had a ton of playmates.
Should I wake up and decide to play with someone born on Sept. 12, that choice would be available for me. The neighborhood was always bustling with activity. Most of the neighbors put up with us, maybe except for two. We were not allowed to set foot on their property, which cut down on places to hide playing kick the can.
It’s not only people that don’t want you invading their space.
Let me introduce you to “plant allelopathy,” the ability of a plant or tree to cause death and destruction to another plant trying to invade its territory, in order to further its own growth.
Allelopathy stops seed sprouting, root development or nutrient uptake.
One of the more famous trees that does this is the black walnut. The roots, fallen leaves and twigs all release juglone into the soil, which stops the growth of other plants.
Should you have a black walnut tree, plants like tomatoes, peppers, potatoes and eggplant won’t grow in Mr. Walnut’s territory. Juglone is also know to kill azaleas, pine trees, apple trees, cabbage, rhubarb and asparagus.
Perhaps you have noticed under your bird feeder, there is not much growth sprouting up. This is because all parts of the sunflower contain allelopathic toxins.
Other plants that don’t care for neighbors are peonies, mums, azaleas, hydrangeas, lilacs, rhododendrons, forsythia, goldenrod and yews. They do have some plants that they don’t mind moving into their neighborhood, so if the plant doesn’t die, it’s because they accept them.
I might add that the pitcher’s mound in my old backyard, and the batter’s box in the Marshalls’ backyard, must have had some sort of allelopathy. Nothing grew there.
There are other garden plants that don’t contain any allelopathy toxins, but they still are grouches and don’t want to be bothered with neighbors. Take Mr. Fennel for instance. He hates everybody. He doesn’t allow anyone in his neighborhood except Miss Dill. I’m not sure of their relationship, but if you are the one person in the United States growing fennel, dill is the only plant that will survive near it.
Beets must have some kind of grudge against pole beans, because they don’t grow well together. Probably has something to do with Mr. Beet’s ex-wife. Don’t plant them near each other or there may be some fisticuffs.
Although cucumbers and basil don’t exactly hate each other, Mrs. Basil wears a lot of perfume. The odor then drifts over to your cucumbers, and they may have a basil flavor. Other than that, they are OK together. Perfume seems to be a thing of the past in our home. I think the last bottle I bought was Chanel No. 5, back in the ‘70s. She probably still has it around somewhere.
Leafy lettuce is probably grown in a lot of local gardens. Who knows what happened in the past, but it holds some ill feelings against cabbage. I may hold the same feelings. I guess the Irish blood in me missed the gene that is supposed to like cabbage. I side with the leafy lettuce on this one.
While living on the West Side, there were only a few incidents with the neighbors. One lady stole one of our chickens. I don’t think she did any time in jail because Dad didn’t turn her in.
Even the old guy across the street who didn’t want anyone in his yard and I eventually became friends and would chat every once in a while.
I totally agree though with the vegetables that don’t like each other. I don’t care for most of them either. I should probably change my name to Mr. Fennel. He and I are on the same page.
Make your space a green space.
