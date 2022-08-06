I always look forward to August. August means I don’t have to shop for any birthday or anniversary presents.
The only day I celebrate during the month is Aug. 5. It has been 62 wonderful years since I passed my driver’s exam. Yes, it was on the first try, four days after I got my permit.
August is also the dog days of summer. This usually means that we are in for hotter days ahead.
And, August also means that some of you are getting disgusted with your plants and are thinking about giving them the old heave ho. As I look around the neighborhood, I can see some reasons why. They may have seen better days.
In the spring, you are all excited to buy some hanging baskets to decorate your porch. Naturally, the very colorful and large petunia baskets entice you, and you make the purchase. The problem is your porch faces north, which means it gets very little sun. Then you hang them on the eaves, and they get less sun. Petunias take at least six to eight hours of full direct sun to grow properly. They will not do well growing in that kind of shade. A better choice would be impatiens or something similar, which will grow in lower light.
Another reason they aren’t looking good is they are starving to death. Petunias are heavy feeders, and should be fed every third watering. Slow release fertilizer is nice a couple of times a season, but you still need to use the water soluble one at least weekly.
Should my neighbor toss his baskets, or try to save them? Should they decide to save them, I would take the following steps.
The location of the baskets will need to be changed to the south side of the house, where they will get more sun. Trim the baskets back by third to stimulate new growth. With proper lighting, water and fertilizer, they should bounce back in no time, and you will still have them for Halloween.
Back when I was head honcho at Weingartner’s Greenhouse, we grew almost 100 percent of our baskets in 10-inch containers. We added four plants to the baskets, which made them affordable to the customers. Nowadays, this size of container is referred to as a torture chamber, because they are not large enough for all the plants to grow properly. Greenhouses are using larger sizes from 12 to 24 inches, which give the roots more room, and the plant doesn’t dry out as fast.
A problem that I have noticed in the past and that is happening now is your soil is pulling away from the sides of the pot. When you water, the water flows down the outside gap instead of soaking the roots.
This is usually caused by letting the plant wilt between waterings. Wilting causes the plant’s veins to get thinner, and the plant gets hardening of the arteries. Your cholesterol medication won’t work on plants.
Revival is desperately needed in the soil. To do this, water the soil well, and take a rest for 30 minutes. Then repeat the process two more times. Should someone try to interrupt you during this process, just tell them to leave you alone. You are in the middle of a revival meeting.
A very trusted informant reported to me a problem they are having with their peppers. I was in attendance when a new gardener decided to put all of her peppers in one pot. The trusted informant reported that the pepper plants are looking good, but no peppers are in sight. I would suggest getting a few more pots for next year’s crop.
Deadheading is another important gardening chore that you should not overlook. When you fail to remove the old flowers, they start producing a seed. The plant then sends all of its energy to that location, leaving the rest of the plant to have none. Remove the spent flower then say to the plant, “You failed to make a seed, better try again,’’ which it does and sends up a new flower.
As far as my neighbors up the street, everything there is in pristine condition, because they work daily at it. This is what it takes to have nice flowers. The plant and forget thing doesn’t work with gardening.
I was chatting with my grandson the other day about passing my driver’s exam. He passed his a few months back. My advice was that I was woman-less before I got my license. That only lasted for four days, and I got my first call from a young lady up the street. When I say young, she was 14. I just wanted him to be ready for the deluge of calls.
I also mentioned that it took a lot longer for the ladies to start showing up in my driveway. He will have to ask his grandmother about that one.
Make your space a green space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.