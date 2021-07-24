Column by Gary Church: In the market for flop-free hydrangeas

It's always nice to see signs welcoming folks to gardens.
I don't have any signs, but if I did, this year it would read, "Welcome to Floppies." With our abundance of rain, my hydrangeas are growing like crazy – and flopping over.
Since there are so many different varieties of hydrangeas, I am only going to discuss two of mine, which are currently looking like weeping willows.
In 1968, when I moved into my Neshannock residence, there was one hydrangea planted by the side of my house. It is a Nikko Blue mophead variety, which many of you may own. Some years it blooms, some years it doesn't, depending on if last year's flower buds, which are on the stems, got frozen over the winter.
This year, it has really put on quite a show. My wife even likes it. But with all the rain we've had, it is drooping. The blooms are large and too heavy for the stem.
Right now, I am not going to do anything with them, unless I forget some kind of anniversary, and need some cut flowers immediately.
Since the plant has grown so tall this year, pruning it could be a little tricky. If you prune too much, there go next year's flowers.
After the flowers have faded, prune them back to the next leaf bud. If you have some wild-looking shoots that look like those flopping cowboy balloons at car dealerships, cut them back to the ground. It is important that you leave the stems on the rest of the plant, so it will bloom next year.
There are newer varieties, such as Endless Summer, that will bloom on new wood, but Nikko Blue is not one of them.
Several years ago, Proven Winners came out with a new variety of smooth hydrangea called Invincibelle Spirit. They have pinkish flowers, and will bloom every year, regardless of the severe winter conditions.
It is suggested that you prune them in the fall, even as far back as 12 inches, and they will do fine next season.
I have a problem with that. Mine are done blooming and ugly. Add to that, the whole plant is growing in crazy directions.
I've always liked a nice shape. My birthday was last week, and my friend Tom Trodden posted a photo of us on Facebook. Tom and I still have our nice figures. Of course there was one comment by our classmate Terry Teplica that said, "I now know where my couch pillows went." I'm not sure what he meant by that. Who loses couch pillows?
I am going to prune the ugly spent flowers as soon as I get a chance. As far as the stretched branches, they will be pruned back to blend in with the rest of the foliage.
For my birthday this year, I received a container of Proven Winners Fertilizer, a can of WD-40, a shirt, and a gas can that had to be returned. All I wanted was a gas can with an air vent, but I guess they don't make them anymore. If anyone knows of a five-gallon gas can with an air vent, that might be on the black market, just let me know. All dealings will remain discreet.
Make your space a green space.
