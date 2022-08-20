Some of you may wonder where I get the inspiration for my columns. Join the club, I wonder that myself.
Unfortunately, the inspiration for this article came from a very painful source. I got stung!
A group of wasps thought that our outside cable box would be a nice place to build a nest. This box is located about a foot from our front door and a foot from the outside water faucet. I noticed a few wasps flying into the box, so I told my wife to add hornet and wasp spray to her shopping list, along with a box of Frosted Flakes that I have been craving lately.
She did as I asked and placed the wasp and hornet spray by the front door. My plan was to go out at night while the wasps were sleeping and spray them until they all passed away. Each evening, I forgot to do this.
On Tuesday, I really needed to water my plants. Since the faucet is right beside the cable box, I did a scouting of the area, and there wasn’t a wasp in sight. As I stuck my hand out to turn the water on, two wasps flew out of the cable box at record-breaking speed, landed on my right hand, stung me twice and flew away before I could react.
Since the can of wasp and hornet spray was just inside the door, I obtained it, knocked the cover off the cable box and sprayed every wasp within 10 miles of my home. I was really upset – and in pain. I then removed the nest, and did my best Terry Bradshaw impersonation, throwing it as far away as I could, which was about 6 feet.
Yes, my hand swelled, and I applied some kind of stuff that we had on hand to the sting area. I also applied about eight bottles of anti-itch medication throughout the night.
Wasps are not like bumblebees. Bumblebees are kinder and normally don’t attack you for no reason at all, like turning on the water faucet. They also have been named the most important species on earth. I think garden columnists are No. 2.
Bumblebees will pass away after stinging you, but the wasps can keep stinging you over and over again. I lucked out with only two stings.
Another fact, only the female bees and wasps will sting you. The males may swarm at you, but they are all talk and no action.
I am not the best one at telling a wasp from a hornet from a bumblebee. All the photos show them to be an half inch to an inch long with yellow bands. The ones that attacked me were all a dark brown color, and probably a foot and a half long.
Bumblebees are round and hairy, but the wasps and hornets are usually bald.
Bees are vegetarians while hornets and wasps will eat other insects and any leftover hot dogs that you may leave on the picnic table.
Hornets and wasps do provide a nice housekeeping service. Any dead bugs laying around, they will take them back to their nests and feed their kids.
Since hornets and wasps will attack you if they think you are a threat to their colony, it is best to keep at least 10 feet away from a nest. That’s hard to do when they build it a foot away from your front door.
Fortunately, I did not need hospitalized after the attack, but some folks are allergic to the stings and will need to be treated at an emergency room.
Stinging insects are not necessarily the bad guys. Just try to avoid the area where they have their nests. I will still keep my bottle of hornet and wasp killer on hand, just in case. I might even add a flame thrower to my arsenal.
Make your space a green space.
