Column by Gary Church: Homegrown cleaning supplies possible with luffa

It breaks my heart to tell you, but I have been banned from using all of my wife’s cleaning supplies.
She doesn’t trust me with them. She thinks I’ll get them dirty or something. If I see something that needs attention, I have to wait until she is gone to clean the area.
Just last week, we had some black streaks on the kitchen floor, which wouldn’t come clean with a mop. One evening while she was gone, I went to work and the streaks magically disappeared. I waited for a week for her to notice, but she never did. When I finally told her, her first question was, “What did you use?” I never told her, because what I used would immediately be thrown in the trash, and I would never be able to use it again.
With this in mind, I’m thinking about growing my own sponges, so I don’t have to report what I use every time I clean something.
If any of you guys are in the same situation and don’t know the combination to the safe where your wife keeps her cleaning supplies, try growing luffa gourds.
You heard me right, you can grow your own sponges in your own garden. Most commercials show you photos of the luffas lying near an ocean, but that isn’t where they come from. They are a gourd that grows in the garden.
The seeds aren’t that expensive. You can get 25 seeds in a packet for about five dollars.
If you are looking in a catalog for the seeds, there are several ways to spell luffa. It can also be listed as loofa or loofah. Look for Luffa aegyptiaca, the angled luffa.
Buying the seeds is the easiest part of growing them. In our area, they need to be started indoors about mid-April, in a tray that sets on a seed heating pad. Give them plenty of light. Letting the seeds soak for 24 hours before planting may speed up germination. Transfer to biodegradable pots when the first true leaves appear. Harden them off by setting them outside in the sun for about a week, before transplanting them.
Plant them in your garden around Memorial Day on a fence or trellis. It is possible for them to vine 30 feet, so don’t plant them too close to your neighbor’s property or they may harvest the sponges and not share them with you. This may cause some neighborhood discontent.
The luffa plants must be kept moist. It will probably take until October before the fruits are mature enough to pick. Then comes the fun part. The skin has to be peeled away to get to the sponge. This is not an easy task. Some suggestions are banging the luffa on a hard service first, or hitting it with a rolling pin. Some wives may have more experience with the rolling pin thing than us guys, so I would suggest letting them do it.
After peeling the skin away, wash the sponge with water containing a tablespoon of bleach and remove the seeds. Once the sponge dries, you can use it for bathing, washing the car, or scrubbing the kitchen floor. It may last for years, which means you will never have to use your wife’s rags again.
The seeds can be saved to plant next year by storing them in a dark, dry place over the winter.
The luffa is a vegetable plant, and is related to the cucumber. They can be eaten, if you like eating stuff that doesn’t taste good.
If you have any questions on how to remove black streaks on the kitchen floor, feel free to contact me for my secret weapon. Just don’t tell my wife. There isn’t enough room in our garbage can for everything she will throw away.
Make your space a green space.
