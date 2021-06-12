You know, I almost missed it. This is the Year of the Sunflower and like most everything else in my life, I forgot all about it.
Should you be planning on celebrating this gigantic event, here are some tips you may want to consider before purchasing the seeds.
Sunflowers can be annual (Helianthus annuus) or perennial (Helianthus maximiliani). I planted the perennial one near my lamppost about 35 years ago, and it still comes back every year without fail. Of course this year, I plan on having a big celebration with it, which will include a cupcake, a glass of milk and an accordion solo of “You are my Sunshine.” I’m sorry, because of the COVID thing, it is a private event.
Perennial sunflowers do not have the massive blooms of the annual varieties. I wish I could tell you the variety what I have, but it is one of the things that I have forgotten. It is a Helianthus and gets about 40 inches tall. It stays in bloom most of the summer.
Should I forget to water it, it will let me know by wilting. All of my plants know that I can’t stand to see them wilt, so it gets immediate attention. Sometimes I wonder if my sunflower gets lonely, because I don’t have to pay any attention to it at all. It is a carefree plant, except for the occasional drink.
You are probably more familiar with the annual sunflower that gets 6 to 12 feet tall. They are also easy to grow and fun for the kids.
I was reading about parents making a sunflower house for their children. Should you want to try this, it is supposed to be easy, but looks complicated to me.
Purchase sunflower seeds that will grow at least 8 feet tall. Find a spot that gets full sun and you can keep watered easily.
Clear two strips of soil, about 8 feet apart and 8 to 10 feet long. Plant the seeds one inch deep and 6 inches apart. You can double that by planting two rows of seeds with 1 foot between seeds.
One article suggested planting morning glories along with them. When the sunflowers are 6 to 8 feet tall, tie strings across the two rows, and let the morning glories grow on them, to form the roof. You can also use an arch or tie the sunflowers together. The kids will love it for about 5 minutes, then they will get back on their phones.
When I was a kid, my playhouse was the chicken coop. It was more fun, though, after the chickens died.
Another thing you might want to take into consideration is whether you want to grow pollen or pollen-free varieties. There are some advantages to growing the pollen-free ones. They make much better cut flowers. They will have a longer vase life, and you won’t have to be “dusting the fallen pollen” off your tables. That sort of sounds like a country and western song title to me.
Some pollen free varieties are Moulin Rouge, ProCut series, and Sunbuzz.
If you like the pollen, try Soraya or Ring of Fire. There are tons of varieties, so read the label to make sure you get what you want. If you want to have the largest in the neighborhood, the Mammoth variety will get 12 feet tall.
Sunflowers produce a ray, which are all the petals you see. They don’t do anything except attract the pollinators to the hundreds of flowers, which are in the center. Once these flowers get pollinated, they form seeds, which you can eat if so desired. If you don’t eat them, there are a lot of local birds looking for a handout.
Sunflowers symbolize optimism, positivity, long life and happiness. For me, I find a cupcake and glass of milk will do the same thing.
Make your space a green space.
