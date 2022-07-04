You know the routine. You walk into the garden center, pause to take a look at the seed rack and decide to purchase a 95 cent package of seeds. Since they are on sale, you splurge and buy two of them.
Most of your decision is based on how pretty the photo looks on the front of the packet. You think, “I have the perfect spot for those. All I have to do is drop the seeds on the ground, and enjoy their beauty for the rest of the season.”
A friend of mine, who requested to remain nameless, has an area in the back of his garage, where he thought a bed of wildflowers would be attractive. He bought the seeds, prepared the soil, and planted his first-ever wildflower garden.
When I heard what he was attempting to do, I relayed my experience with wildflowers and the problems I had.
Whenever you disturb the soil, you are going to bring weed seeds closer to the sun, so they can finally germinate. When your wildflowers germinate, the weeds also come to life right along with them.
I am not a botanist, but I don’t think the top botanist in the world could tell the difference between a weed and a wildflower when it first pops out of the ground.
Once they bloom you could easily tell the difference between a white alyssum and a grass shoot, but by then the grass has taken over.
I bet you think I am going to give a solution to this, but I don’t know of one. Grass is going to grow along with the wildflowers that actually germinated for you. Although the pretty photo on the packet only shows the flowers, they are going to be accompanied with grass and weeds that you don’t particularly care for.
My thought is to plant your wildflower seeds in a meadow-like area, not at the entrance to your home. You will have grasses, but with blooming flowers mixed in with them.
Wildflowers, or as PENNDOT roadside grass cutters would call them, weeds, do attract wildlife. Butterflies, bees and hummingbirds all enjoy them.
To get started with your garden, choose an area that gets full sun. You will need to remove the existing growth and till the soil about three inches deep. Scatter your seeds, and lightly rake them in. Water the area, and wait to see what pops up. The best time to do this is early spring.
There are usually annual and perennial seeds mixed in a pack. The annual ones will bloom this season, but the perennial ones will probably wait until next year.
Some wildflowers that are usually in a pack are black-eyed Susans, cleome, wild zinnias, asters and Joe Pye weed.
I have a couple of Joe Pyes growing in my creek behind my house. I guess I never thought of them as wildflowers. They get 5 to 7 feet tall and comeback every year. The butterflies and other insects love them.
At the end of the season, when everything looks dead, mow the wildflowers to a height of four inches or more. This will knock the seeds off the plants, and sow them for next year.
All the photos I see of wildflowers are very nice and tempting to grow, but that’s how the photographers make the big bucks.
You may be very successful with your wildflower garden, and I congratulate you. Mine turned out looking more like a spot where the PENNDOT mowers didn’t reach.
Make your space a green space.
