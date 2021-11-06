One of the most popular trees in the world is the Ilex opaca, better well known as the American holly.
George Washington liked them so much, he planted a dozen of them. Unlike George, I haven’t planted any. It is one of the hardiest evergreens available and will grow almost anywhere.
The first thing you need to know about them is they are dioecious. This means the male and female don’t live together, they just date. If you want berries on your holly, you must have a male plant and a female plant. The female gets the berries.
The male is needed for pollination. He isn’t real faithful. He may pollinate up to 20 female hollies, as long as he is planted within 50 feet of the females. After the pods are pollinated, they grow into a pretty red berry.
The holly branches and berries are used as decor around the Christmas season, although someone I know only uses the plastic ones.
The berries are well liked by the songbirds during the winter. They are toxic to humans, so it’s best not to eat them.
The Indians used to make buttons out of the berries, but I have no idea how they did that. Maybe that’s where the comedian Red Buttons got his name.
The wood of the holly is used as a substitute for ebony, when making the black keys on the piano. It is also used for making organ and accordion keys. Since I broke one of my accordion keys while playing “Lady of Spain,” I feel it was made out of plastic, not holly wood.
I received a call about a holly tree on the North Hill that was loaded with berries. Of course, I went to visit the tree, and it is loaded, really loaded, with red berries.
The tree is at the home of Robert and Janet Marquis. Janet says the berries are exceptional this year. She mentioned that the tree gets berries every year, but she never remembers having so many. The tree has been there for more than 50 years.
Janet also mentioned that the cardinals and blue jays love the berries.
While I was there, I looked around for the male, but could not find him anywhere. I wanted to meet the guy responsible for all the berries, but he was a no show.
With so many berries, I asked Janet where the male holly was located?
She said if you look under the tree, you will see two different tree trunks. The two trees, male and female, have grown together. Isn’t that sweet? I wonder if they argue much.
Hollies are pollinated by bees, so there must have been a slew of them at work to produce that many berries.
I asked Janet about the care of the tree and she said she feeds it every year or two with Holly Tone. That’s it!
Janet also planted five of the seeds in back of the house. A few more, and she will have as many as George Washington.
Holly trees can get up to 50 feet tall, with an 18- to 40-foot spread. They keep their foliage year-round. Robert and Janet’s tree is around 35 feet tall. That would make a lot of B-flats.
When I arrived at the Marquis’ home, something looked vaguely familiar to me. I spent one summer of my life doing hard labor with nurseryman Fred Pratt. I remember doing some landscaping there back in the ‘70s.
For all of you who can’t decide whether to go into landscaping, or just write about landscaping, writing is much easier. Plus, you always have a place to go to the bathroom near by, although I did learn a few tricks from Fred.
Make your space a green space.
