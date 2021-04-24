Welcome back to part two of growing vegetables on the patio, or as we in the business call it, container gardening.
You ask, what fruits or vegetables can I grow in a container? The answer is, all of them, so you can grow whatever you enjoy eating.
It has been said that you need 2 cups of fruit and 3 cups of vegetables per day for a healthy diet. If this is true, I should have been dead 70 years ago.
If you are a salad person, a simple window box can be used to grow leaf lettuce. The cheapest part is buying the seeds. The box and container soil will be your big expense, but with your stimulus check, you may be able to afford it.
Cauliflower, cabbage, kale, garden cress, that dreaded broccoli, and worse yet, Brussels sprouts, can all be grown on your patio. You can start them today if you wish, but don't put it off too long. They enjoy cool weather.
One must realize that plants only have one thing in mind, and that is to grow and produce a seed. For crops like broccoli, you don't want that to happen. They need to be picked before they go to seed, which probably makes the plant mad, but no one cares.
Tomatoes and peppers are the most popular plants to grow. You may call them vegetables, but they are fruits. Anything with a seed inside is called a fruit. Vegetables have seed on the outside, and are usually leafy plants.
There is a type of tomatoes called determinate, which all the biggies suggest you grow in containers. Determinate tomatoes only grow to a certain height, and the fruit all ripen around the same time. Celebrity is a very popular determinate tomato.
Indeterminate tomatoes keep on growing and producing. Big Boy, Better Boy, and Beefmaster are all indeterminate, and will give you a bountiful crop.
I have grown mine in 14-inch pots, which seem to do fine, but larger pots are usually suggested, like 16-inch' ones. Indeterminate tomatoes usually need staking, but there is no rule that says you have to stake them.
Don Barbour of Weingartner Greenhouse suggested I tell all of you that it's not time yet to plant tomatoes. That is usually done after May 15, or better yet, after Memorial Day. Every year, new gardeners come in the greenhouse on the first sunny day, and want to know where the tomato plants are. You have to wait until all danger of frost has passed, and then sometimes you still may get hit with a late frost. While visiting Weingartner's, I did notice that they had Lambert Potting Soil available, which is perfect for container pots.
Peppers are easily grown in containers. I would use a 12-inch pot, but if you want to put 3 peppers in a pot, go a little larger, like a 16-inch size.
All fruits and vegetables need at least 6 hours of full sun, to grow their best. Containers may need watered daily, so keep an eye on them. You can't plant them, and then go to Vegas for a week.
Fertilize your plants with a vegetable fertilizer, according to directions.
As I write this, the ground is covered with snow. You can blame Larry Markowitz for that. He said he got his onions in and is waiting for the onion snow. He got it, I think a couple of times. Onion Snow is a Pennsylvania term, originating from the Pennsylvania Dutch. It appears right after the onions start sprouting. Some say it designates the time to plant the onions. I prefer that it indicates the final snowfall of the spring season, and time for me to get out my bikini, if my wife hasn't thrown it away.
Make your space a green space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.