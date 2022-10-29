I bet most of you have never heard of the flowering shrub Deutzia (Deut-zi-a).
They are gaining popularity lately and think how proud you would be if someone asked you the name of your new shrub, and you were able to answer, “Deutzia.”
You may wonder, where in the world do these plant people come up with these odd names? This particular flowering shrub was named after the Dutch Patron of Botany, Johann van der Deutz. Since he died in the 18th century, you probably don’t remember him.
There have been several new varieties lately of the Duetzia, but now a new one has arrived that advertises that it has brighter and larger flowers than all the other Deutzias. Let me introduce you to Deutzia Raspberry Sundae. Although most Deutzias have white blooms, these have a pink-purple blend and grow on arching stems.
They enjoy full to dappled sunlight and are almost maintenance free. They can be grown in your landscape or in a container on your patio. They get 4 feet tall and 4 feet wide, so they don’t take up tons of space. They repeat bloom from mid-spring through mid-summer.
Deutzias are in the hydrangea family. They set their buds in late summer, so you should not do any pruning then or you will cut off next year’s flowers. If you have to prune, do it right after they are done blooming.
One big asset is they are deer resistant. Lately, deer have been eating my backyard plants like they are the buffet at Golden Corral. Usually, I have to run over my hostas with my mower when they have frozen back, but not this year, thanks to Blitzen and his buddies.
What the Deutzias do attract are bees and butterflies. If the sight of a bee buzzing past your head makes you panic, I would not try these on your patio.
I am not aware of any local nursery that will have these at this time, but they are available online. Just watch the price. Wayside Gardens offers them at $25 while Amazon has them priced at $50. Also make sure you don’t accidentally order raspberry bushes by mistake.
Coming up with names for these new plants is a big operation. Just the name Raspberry Deutzia may not attract your eye. Put the word sundae in it, and it may get your attention. I’ve never eaten a raspberry sundae and never plan on doing so. I’ve always eaten hot fudge sundaes, since I was a little boy and my sisters would take me to Hite’s Dairy. They were a quarter back then, and I didn’t even know what a tip was!
This is not the only new variety of Deutzia available, but it does have the largest and brightest flowers. Other varieties include Pink A Boo, Slender and Chardonnay Pearls.
Like others in the hydrangea family, Raspberry Sundae’s leaves turn an auburn color in the fall and drop to the ground.
Since it is fall, I have been trying to make room in my garage for our summer furniture. Well, I really wasn’t trying to do that until my wife asked me if I was making room for the furniture. All of a sudden, I was. I was just cleaning it up in case I ever wanted to start holding dances in it. I could get out my accordion, and have a real polka fest. I guess that idea has gone by the wayside. My neighbors are probably very happy about that.
Make your space a green space.
