A lot of you, like myself, are a little thrifty and like to store your tender bulbs inside to be used again next spring.
I confess, I may have jumped the gun on mine. You are supposed to wait for a hard frost or freeze and for the plant’s leaves to pass away, before digging up the bulbs. My method is to do it on a warm day in October, when I won’t freeze to death trying to save the bulbs.
Yes, mine are done already. It is getting to be more work than I like to do. I am starting to question if it is worth it. People start decorating their patio in May, with well-grown plants that they’ve purchased at some greenhouse. Their patios really look nice. Mine looks like a bunch of pots filled with dirt and is not attractive at all.
That is one of the drawbacks to saving your bulbs. You can’t plant them outside until the weather warms up, which is around mid-May. It takes about two months for the bulbs to finally mature, so you can’t have guests over until mid-July. On the other hand, the plants are free, except for the half-million dollars you spend on soil to fill your pots.
When I use the term bulbs, not all of them are actually bulbs, and some get treated differently for winter storage. We will start with corms.
If you grow gladiolus, those are corms. When the foliage has died back, usually after a frost, they can be dug up. Corms have a papery covering, which means they should not be washed. You know how some of your clothes say dry clean only, it’s the same with corms. Let them dry out for two to three weeks, then remove the excess soil with a paint brush. They then can be stored in small paper bags. You probably ought to clean the paintbrush afterwards. They can handle the water.
An example of rhizomes are the cannas. Dig them up after the foliage has died back, or whenever you are in the mood. Remove the roots, and leave a couple of inches of the stem. Then you can wash them. Not thinking, I washed them before I removed the roots, which was stupid. I got soaked spraying all those roots, for no reason at all. At least they were spotless before I cut them off and threw them away. Place the rhizomes in a plastic bag and place in a cool basement or garage. I just place mine in a closet next to an outside wall, if you have such a thing. It has worked fine for me.
Another rhizome is the colocasia, or elephant ears. Several years ago former News employees Mitch and Carol gave me a few elephant ear rhizomes. I have been able to save them for about six years now without a problem. Just wash off the soil, let them dry for a week, place them in a plastic bag and store for the winter.
Dahlias are in the tuber family. They can be sprayed with water to clean all the dirt off. Then, let them dry and then them put in a newspaper-lined shoe box or a plastic bag. Leave a couple of inches of stem on them when you cut them back. Store them with the stem facing down.
Spraying all of these bulbs with water was not my favorite thing to do. I put the nozzle on jet spray, to be sure to remove all the soil. On several occasions, the spray was too powerful and it shot the bulb right out of my hand. They probably landed about a mile away. I tried hunting for them, but didn’t find them all. If you have a few unexpected cannas pop up in your yard next spring, you can thank me. You’re more than welcome.
Make your space a green space.
