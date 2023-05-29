I’ve had my share of gardening problems this spring, and most of them were my own fault.
I know better than to leave my pocket hose laying in the grass, but I was in a hurry and I did. Wouldn’t you know, I ran over it with my riding mower. It got tangled up in the blades and I had to have my neighbor Mike cut and remove it. That cost me $29.95 for a new one.
My shovel broke, and it wasn’t very old. I went to Home Depot and almost had heart failure when I saw the price. Luckily, I went to the end of the row where they were listed at $9.95. I don’t use a spade shovel much, so I’m hoping it lasts a few years. While I was there I also got a new hose nozzle, because mine would not shut off.
While weeding, I accidentally ran over the Joan Altman hosta that she gave me. I was able to save part of the plant, so I think it will survive. I hope I’m done with my mishaps for the year.
While visiting Maple Grove greenhouses, I spotted a couple of new spreading geraniums that I just had to have. I purchased two, but when I started to pot them up, I felt the need for a thriller plant for the center of the pot. I thought a white angelonia would be perfect. Since then, I have been to eight greenhouses and two garden centers trying to find white angelonias, with no luck so far. I am no longer a fan of spikes in the center of combination pots, so I’ll keep looking.
There are a couple of varieties of angelonias, one gets tall and one spreads out. Maple Grove had the spreading one, but not the one that grows straight up.
Angelonias were introduced in the 1990s as a snapdragon lookalike. Some folks call them summer snapdragons because they take the heat better than regular snaps.
This is a plant that needs at least six to eight hours of full sun, so they won’t do well in your shady area.
Butterflies and hummingbirds love them. A lot of writers leave out the word “bees” when mentioning what the plant attracts, but if they attract butterflies and hummingbirds, they will also attract bees. That’s not a bad thing.
The upright spikes should get at least 18 inches tall, and some say they smell like apples. The variety Angel Face Super White will get 30 to 40 inches tall.
Snapdragons come in a wider range of colors, but angelonias come come in white, pink, blue or purple bi-color.
I might add angelonias are deer resistant and, after last year’s deer feast, that is important to me.
Should your plant get leggy, it can be cut back halfway to rejuvenate it.
You can start more angelonias by taking a 3-inch clipping of a stem without a flower. Remove all the leaves except the top two, and stick it in moist potting soil. You will have more angelonias in no time.
There’s not a day that I don’t visit a greenhouse looking for a white upright angelonia.
Sometimes I send my wife in to look for me, but she has difficulty remembering the name. She should just think of what an angel I am, and add onia. That would make it very easy to remember.
Make your space a green space.
