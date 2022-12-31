I was asked the other day, “What do you write about during the winter months?” My answer, “Rutabagas.”
Rutabagas are a relative newcomer to the vegetable line, showing up around the 17th century. I missed its grand opening. I heard it was nice.
A rutabaga is a cross between a turnip and cabbage. Botanists are not sure if this cross happened on its own, or if the Swiss botanist Gaspard Bauhin had a little something to do with it. We may never know the answer.
Rutabagas are famous for being able to thrive in cool climates like Russia or Bulgaria. They didn’t make the trip to the United States until the 1800s. It seems the sailors back in those days caught scurvy from not having enough vitamin C. This caused their gums to bleed and their teeth to fall out. Since missing teeth was not popular with the American women, they learned to eat rutabaga, which is high in vitamin C, and the sailors’ mouths became more kissable.
If you are into nutrition, rutabagas are the vegetable for you. It’s been reported that a 3/4 cup only has 30 calories, but contains 239 milligrams of potassium, 66 milligrams of calcium and 39 milligrams of phosphorus, with traces of all essential vitamins, plus 43 units of vitamin C and 580 units vitamin A. My observation in life is that if it is healthy for you, it probably tastes like crap.
They can be prepared like any other root vegetable. They can be braised, boiled, steamed or roasted. I can’t imagine sitting down to a Christmas dinner, filling my plate with a turkey leg and what I thought was mashed potatoes that turned out to be rutabagas. Some things are just unforgivable. I love braised steak, but braised rutabaga probably will never make it onto my plate.
Rutabagas are a cold crop. They should be planted 90 days before the first autumn frost. Plant them about 12 to 18 inches apart and keep them watered. They will mature in 80 to 100 days. Then you can get your lips ready and not have to worry about scurvy. Be sure and wear a heavy coat while harvesting.
Most bugs enjoy rutabaga. Watch out for aphids, slugs, cutworms, caterpillars and any other bug on this planet. The bugs must have heard about the teeth thing, too.
My Christmas went well, although I screwed up on my wife’s present. I was feeling pretty festive one day, so I took off to Dollar General to do a little shopping. I got a buggy and started walking the rows. What did I spot but a box of Betty Crocker white cake mix for $1.75. I figured that it was Christmas, and I could splurge on something like that. I even bought a can of Betty Crocker chocolate icing to go along with it.
I checked out, went home and hid my treasured present until my wife left the house, so I could wrap them. That was Christmas Eve. When I looked in the bag, the box of cake mix was missing. I guess he put them in separate bags, but I only left with one bag. At least the lint remover was in the bag with the icing, giving her two gifts for Christmas and not making me look cheap.
Tonight is New Year’s Eve, and she will probably want to go out dancing or something, which is fine as long as I am in bed by 9 p.m.
Make your space a green space.
