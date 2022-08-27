I don’t want to frighten you, but the first day of autumn is a little less than four weeks away. This is going to put a rush on those of us who haven’t gotten our summer tan yet.
Of course, with the change in seasons comes a change in decorating. What would fall decor look like without pine cones? Plus, they’re cheap.
If you are planning on using pine cones in your fall display, I thought it would be informative if everyone knew what a pine cone really is.
All conifers, pines, firs and spruces produce cones. Because I don’t want to take up the whole paper, we will only focus our attention on the pine tree cones.
The pine cone that you are using is really a container that holds the tree’s seeds. It is a female, so if you named your pine cone Pete the Pine Cone, that would not be an acceptable name. Peggy the Pine Cone would be more appropriate.
Male pine cones appear in the spring and aren’t very noticeable. They are located near the bottom of the tree. The much larger female pine cones are higher up in the tree and are very noticeable.
The male pollen is distributed by the wind. They are located at the bottom of the tree because they don’t want to accidentally impregnate a female on the same family tree. Their pollen drifts in the air until they find a female and unite. Usually there is a bumper crop every three to seven years.
After the male cone does its job, it drops off into obscurity never to be heard from again. This is sad. He never gets to hang around on your door wreath, like his wife does.
When the female seed is pollinated, the cone’s job is to protect the seed hanging inside from any kind of danger, such as animals, wind or cold temperatures. They do this by closing their scales when any of these problems arise. When the weather is fine and danger is gone, they open up again. There is no need to ask the cone how everything is going. If it is open, everything is fine. Closed, danger is present.
Three years after pollination, the female cones fall to the ground. Since most of the cones on the ground have already dispersed their seeds, planting a pine cone will not grow a tree.
Should it be your heart’s desire to grow a pine tree from seed, there is a process that you can use to be successful at it.
I’m not sure how you can tell which pine cones still contain seeds. The ones still on the tree are not mature, and the ones on the ground have already gotten rid of their seeds. Somewhere in between, pick a pine cone and shake it over a container until the seeds fall out. Fill a container with water, and drop the seeds in it. The seeds that aren’t any good will float at the top. Just use the ones that sink to the bottom.
You can plant the seeds in an area that gets full sun, about a half inch under ground. Wait a couple of years, and the seeds should start to germinate.
It will probably take the rest of your life for the tree to mature and start producing pine cones, so just buying them at a craft store would be easier and less time consuming.
Autumn also means the leaves are going to fall. I’m just finishing up removing last year’s leaves. I had the bright idea that leaving them in my landscape would create compost. Maybe some of them did, but most of them didn’t decompose. They are just lying there, wet and smelly, sort of like I am after removing them.
Make your space a green space.
