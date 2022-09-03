My favorite meal of late consists of a bacon and tomato sandwich with a side of corn on the cob.
My preference of tomato variety for my sandwich is beefsteak, which my wife happened to find at the Saturday farmer’s market on East Street. She also bought tomatoes at the Towne Mall market, but I liked the beefsteak she bought from some young guy at the East Street location. I really enjoyed his tomatoes.
This article has nothing to do with tomatoes, but with my fascination of corn and how it is formed. Ever since my afternoon conversation with botanist Paul Skuta on the subject, I am in awe of how that ear of corn we so enjoy is made available to us.
Corn starts out as an oversized grass. It forms a husk and cob, which contain the eggs, so the plant can reproduce. There 800 kernels, and each kernel contains an egg.
This egg is hidden inside the husk, but needs a man to pollinate them to make a seed. The guys are all hanging out, outside the husk, at the top of the plant. These are called tassels. You ask, “How do Mrs. Corn and Mr. Corn ever get together?”
Each one of the 800 eggs sends out a silk (yes, 800 silks) that is attached to each egg. Mr. Corn’s tassels are full of sperm and drop down and land on the silks, which takes the sperm directly to Mrs. Corn and pollinates her eggs. The 800 kernels that we so enjoy, then form a seed. You now have 800 seed kernels to start new corn plants.
When this seed gets planted, it needs some kind of food supply. This is taken care of by a starchy food called an endosperm that feeds the seed after it germinates. This endosperm is what we so enjoy when eating corn on the cob. Instead of saying good corn, we need to be saying good endosperm.
The protective shell of the seed is that yellow stuff we bite into. This shell is so tough that sometimes it can withstand the human digestive system.
If you notice this, it is suggested that you chew your corn better. The rest of the kernels break down in your stomach and allow you to absorb the nutrients, fiber and magnesium.
Botanically speaking, corn can either be a fruit, vegetable or grain. Since it contains a seed, like apples or pears, it is considered a fruit. It is usually prepared as a vegetable and can be ground up into a grain.
Everyone eats corn differently. A gentleman told me the other day that he eats three rows at a time, across the corn cob. I used to eat it across, but since all of my chewing mechanisms are not the original ones God gave me, I chew around the cob.
I love tons of butter and salt. I noticed my wife wasn’t asking to borrow the salt shaker, which I hoard right in front of me while eating corn. That’s when I found out she doesn’t use salt. My mother didn’t use butter.
During our last meal with corn on the cob, I was informed that this will be the final serving of the year. It has something to do with our digestive system, which is why I get limited meals with corn. It’s really my favorite side dish, but I must listen to the cook.
My tomatoes are making a comeback after the deer ate most of the plants. Since I grow them in containers, I was able to move them closer to the house, and they have been leaving them alone.
As far as I know, I have not been limited on how many bacon and tomato sandwiches I am allowed. But with my wife’s recent announcement of how much she just paid for a package of bacon, I may end up just eating tomato sandwiches.
Make your space a green space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.