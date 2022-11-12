I truly miss having a dog around the house. I don’t miss having to take him out to do his business, or not being able to eat in peace. I especially don’t miss having my mafia wife take him for his final ride to the vet.
I’ve always had a dog, but for one short spell when I lived on Bluff Street, I had a cat. His name was Carl, Carl the Cat. Unfortunately, Carl did not like moving from the West Side to Neshannock. I let him out of the car and haven’t seen him since. That was 54 years ago.
Later on in life, I found out that I am allergic to cats, so no more cats for me.
If you have cats as a pet, you may have given them catnip, Nepta cataria, as a treat. They seem to go nuts over it, but only about half of them. The other half couldn’t care less about it. It usually has no effect on cats until they are at least 6 months old.
Catnip targets the happy place in the cat’s brain. It produces a high that might be compared to marijuana or LSD. The high lasts about 10 minutes, then they are back to their same old self.
Catnip is non-toxic and can be used as a reward for cats, like if they bring a dead mouse in for you to see.
Should they ingest it, they may get sick, have diarrhea or vomit on your living room rug. It is not addictive. You will not have to send your cat to the Betty Ford Clinic, but it should only be served every two or three weeks.
You can grow your own catnip or just buy it. To grow it, you will need a location that gets at least six hours of full sun. It can be grown inside or out. If grown inside, make sure it gets enough sun or it will get leggy. Outside, it will get 2 to 3 feet tall.
It is best to replant it every year, because it tends to lose its potency.
Catnip can easily get confused with catmint, Nepta mussinii. They are both in the mint family and look very similar. Catmint has blue flowers, while catnip has white ones.
Catmint is a perennial that is getting much use nowadays. I have one growing from Proven Winners called Cats’ Pajamas. They are much longer lasting than the catnip, but they have no effect on your kitty.
Catmint also prefers full sun. You need to give it some space, because it grows more wide than tall. After they are established, they are drought tolerant. They will need the old blooms removed to help them to keep blooming.
I never fed Carl any catnip. He was supposed to be an outside cat, but I would sneak him in the basement window on cold nights. One story I will never forget is the day I was told to take the steaks out of the freezer so they could thaw for supper. I did as I was told, and left the house forgetting Carl was still inside.
When I got home, both steaks were missing. I didn’t see Carl or my dog Bambi anywhere. I went down to the basement, and there they were, enjoying their steak dinners. I thought it was really nice of Carl to share a steak with Bambi. Unfortunately, I had to have Isaly’s hamburgers for supper.
I might be a little timid about growing catnip outside. You may find all the neighborhood cats have come over for an old fashioned love-in. Of course have some Mama’s and Papa’s “California Dreamin’” music playing for them.
Make your space a green space.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.