My daughter recently informed me that she is going to grow her tomatoes in containers this year.
Last year, she changed her garden’s location and when the monsoon season arrived, she realized she had planted them in a swamp. Sadly, they passed away. She should be safe this year using containers.
Of course, I had tons of information to pass along to her, whether she wanted it or not. I have always planted my tomatoes in 14-inch containers, because I had plenty of them on hand. I advised her to use 16-inch containers.
The big technical question was what soil mix should she use to fill them?
I won’t name names but some shoppers don’t pay a lot of attention to detail when they make a purchase. If they see the words, “potting soil,” “garden soil,” “potting mix” and “tomato soil,” they assume they are all the same thing. They think tomatoes grow in a garden, so garden soil should work, plus the bag is pretty.
There is a difference between these products that you should be aware of before purchasing. Potting soil usually contains soil, and soil is not the best choice for containers. Bags containing soil are usually heavier than potting mixes. They are used mainly for raised beds and adding soil to other ground plantings.
While shopping, you spot a bright yellow and green bag that says tomato soil on it, and the price is right, so you splurge, and make the purchase. Most likely, if it says “soil,” it’s for the ground.
Potting mix does not contain any soil. It is a mix of peat moss, perlite and any other organic matter they can fit in the bag. If you are filling containers, potting mix is the right choice for them.
Garden soil is used to add to your ground garden, but not for containers.
Last on the list is top soil. Use it for filling in holes in your yard, or perhaps to bury your pet goldfish. It’s better than the using the toilet, and it adds nutrients to the ground.
I’ve done some research and discovered the top three mixes to use in your containers. I sort of chuckled at the first one, because it plainly says soil on the bag. But I’ve used it, and never had a problem.
My No. 1 container soil is, Proven Winners All Purpose Potting Soil. Proven Winners usually sells this product to private greenhouses, which means the big box stores don’t carry it. I’ve always gotten mine at Maple Grove Greenhouses in Union Township. The Amish and other privately owned greenhouses may carry it.
Number two on the list is Black Gold All Purpose Potting Mix. It is made by the SunGro company, which is where we bought all of our soil from at Weingartner’s. I can testify to the quality of their products. It comes in a mix, and as a soil. I’d buy whatever is available. I won’t tattle on you.
Third place is Espoma Organic Potting Mix. Get this, it is fortified with worm castings and feather meal. I regret to say, I have no clue what feather meal is or what it does. Perhaps it tickles your hands when using it.
Since I am a bit tight with a buck, I don’t use any of the above. I do a ton of container gardening and do not receive any financial support from the company treasurer for supplies.
I buy the compressed bales of potting mix from one of the Amish greenhouses. Compressed bales are not for the weak and weary. They are heavy, and it takes a lot of work breaking up the mix to fill the containers. There is also a loose mix available that is much easier to work with. You can usually fill three times the containers with the bulk than with the loose mix. The choice is entirely up to you.
We are a couple of weeks away from tomato growing season.
From all of the reports that I have received, there is going to be a mad dash to the greenhouses for vegetable plants. I would not put off or wait until they go on sale this season.
I know a guy who writes a garden column who waited until they went on sale last year. When he got to the greenhouses, they were sold out.
You know the saying, the early bird catches the worm. Then if he was smart, he could sell it to the Espoma Company so they could get more worm castings.
Make your space a green space.
