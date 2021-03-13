Do you have sore feet? Do you need relief from overexertion? Does a bath to calm your mood sound like something you would enjoy? I have a bag of Epsom salt sitting on my desk, and it says it can help with all of these problems.
My problem is that I don’t have any of these problems. So why do I have a bag of Epsom salt?
The answer is simple, it was free. I’m a huge fan of free stuff, whether I need it or not.
Epsom salt is magnesium sulfate. You will never guess where it was discovered.
It was found in the well water in Epsom, England, several hundred years ago. For some reason, the population started soaking their feet in it. Since I don’t have sore feet, I’ve never tried this and, at my age, soaking in the tub would require a SWAT team to get me back out of it.
Besides soaking your feet, you should also be using Epsom salt in your garden. It improves the plants’ uptake of nitrogen, phosphorous, and sulfur. It gives vegetables like broccoli and onions their flavor. I’m sorry, but I can’t think of anything that would make broccoli taste good.
Not all plants need additional magnesium. Beans, peas, lettuce, and spinach do not require a lot of it, so spraying them won’t help much.
On the other hand, tomatoes, peppers, and rose bushes do enjoy some extra magnesium.
Horticulturist Charlie Nardozzi had some tests performed comparing treated and untreated plants in different areas of the United States. One grower reported that her peppers treated with Epsom salt were twice the size, juicier, sweeter, and triple the thickness of the untreated ones.
The test on rose bushes showed that they had greener foliage, bushier plants, and more roses than the untreated plants.
So, if you have yellowing between your leaf veins, leaf curling, stunted growth or lack of sweetness in your fruit, maybe you should try some Epsom salt this year. It’s not real expensive and, if it doesn’t work in the garden, sneak in in your mate’s bathwater to calm their mood. Some of you may have to buy it by the case.
I suppose you want the recipe for the garden use. One tablespoon of Epsom salt, mixed with a gallon of water and sprayed on your tomatoes and peppers at bloom time and again ten days later should do the trick. You can also add it to the soil, but it takes longer to work than spraying it on the foliage. If you apply dolomite lime to your garden, it also contains magnesium, so you would not need to add more to the soil. Just spray the foliage.
Several years ago, I ordered a yellow rosebush called The Poet’s Wife. It has never performed well for me. I’ve moved it, watered it, fed it rose fertilizer and even read a little poetry to it, and it still hasn’t done well for me. This year, I’m going to try the Epsom salt spray to see if that helps. It is recommended to start spraying when the leaves come out, and continue doing that every six weeks throughout the summer. Since my Epsom salt is lavender scented at least The Poet’s Wife might smell a little better.
Both my wife and I are looking forward to the day when I can go outside and start my gardening. Being cooped up is starting to take a toll on us. Every Monday morning is towel washing day. As she passes by me carrying a load of towels, I like to play a little motivational music on my phone for her. The “Rocky” theme, “Peter Gunn” theme, and “Under the Double Eagle” march are just a few tunes that I’ve used. She may be looking forward to me being outside a little more than I am.
Make your space a green space.
