I received my rewards letter from my health insurance provider the other day. This always makes me happy, because I get gift cards, just for completing a few activities.
One of the rewards is a $20 gift card if I exercise three times in a year. It does not specify what kind of exercise I am supposed to do. If it was push ups, I’m out twenty bucks. Reading the fine print, I discovered that I will receive a gift card if I garden three times. I have done that a lot more than three times.
Research has shown that 45 minutes of gardening burns as many calories as 30 minutes of aerobics. I can proudly say that I have never done an aerobic, but I have done gardening for well over 45 minutes. I wouldn’t look good in a tutu anyway.
If you garden for 30 minutes, it lowers blood pressure and cholesterol levels. My levels are fine, which may be from gardening, or all of the preventive pills I take. Get this, you don’t have to garden for 30 straight minutes. It has been shown that eight minutes at a time will work. That’s usually how long it takes me to find all my yard tools.
An example would be, digging holes for 10 minutes and then sit on the patio for an hour or two. When your rest is over, plant what you are going to grow, and fill in the holes. Then it’s time for another trip back to the patio. By that time, it’s suppertime, so eat, rest again, and then go back out to the garden and rake for 10 minutes.
At this rate, you should have your garden planted by October.
I will have to admit, I have an advantage of burning calories over a lot of you. A person with a larger frame will burn more calories than some bony person.
Some wise guy suggested that you use a push mower rather than a riding mower while cutting your lawn. I don’t pay any attention to negative people like that. You burn 101 calories in 30 minutes while mowing your lawn using a riding mower. If you use a push mower with a motor, it’s 182 calories burnt in 30 minutes. I can handle the 81 calorie difference. In fact, sleeping for 30 minutes burns 36 calories, so if I take a 90-minute nap after mowing, I’ve made up the difference.
I always mow my leaves, but if you are one who likes to rake them, it is almost the same as using a rowing machine and burns 162 calories in 30 minutes.
A gardener’s exercise equipment may look a little different than the machines you see at the gym. Ours include post hole diggers, rakes, shovels, hoes, hedge trimmers, pruners and wheelbarrows. I no longer use a wheelbarrow. I put stuff I need to haul in a plastic container, set it on my riding mower, and drive it to the dumping location. It works for me.
You ask, but what about during the winter? Shoveling snow, which I do a lot of, burns 243 calories in 30 minutes. If you use a snow blower, it’s 182 calories burned in 30 minutes. With the blower I have, I bet I burn that much just trying to turn the thing around.
Another advantage of gardening is it puts you in a better mood. Soil contains Vaccae, which inhaled or absorbed through the skin, will put you in a much better mood. This is why I am always happy and carefree, except when I am in the drive-thru at McDonald’s, and I choose the slower line to get in. If I ever have a stroke, that is where it will happen.
I hope you all have a very Merry Christmas!
Make your space a green space.
